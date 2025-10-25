Trending topics:
How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesBryan Mbeumo of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Brighton on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Brighton
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, October 25, 2025
WHERE NBC, UNIVERSO, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and Peacock Premium
Match Overview

After a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the English Derby, Manchester United are looking to turn that momentum into a sustained run of form as they gear up for a pivotal clash with Brighton. The Red Devils finally found some rhythm after a rocky stretch, but they know there’s still work to be done to stay in the Premier League’s top tier.

Brighton, meanwhile, have battled inconsistency throughout the season and will be determined to make a statement against a resurgent United side. With both teams chasing valuable points, this matchup promises high intensity and plenty of storylines—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Manchester United vs Brighton and tons more Premier League games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
