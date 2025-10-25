Carlos Vela dethroned: Lionel Messi sets rare MLS record in Inter Miami’s Playoff Opener against Nashville SC

In the electric atmosphere of Chase Stadium, Lionel Messi reminded Major League Soccer why he’s still soccer’s most transcendent figure. Facing Nashville SC in the first leg of their MLS Cup Round One playoff series, the Argentine superstar delivered another masterclass, scoring twice and leading Inter Miami to a commanding 3-1 victory. For years, Carlos Vela’s offensive brilliance had been the benchmark in MLS. But on this night in Fort Lauderdale, Messi raised the bar once again.

The night began with a sense of ceremony and destiny. Before kickoff, MLS commissioner Don Garber stepped onto the pitch to honor Messi with the Golden Boot award for finishing as the league’s top scorer with 29 goals in 28 matches. “I’m here tonight not just to attend the game but to present Leo with the Golden Boot,” Garber said. “I don’t think we ever could have imagined that Leo would have been able to deliver for this club, for this city, and for this league the way he has.”

Minutes later, Messi proved why. In the 19th minute, after a swift exchange with Luis Suárez, Messi drifted into the center of the box and connected with a diving header that sent Chase Stadium roaring. The partnership between the two South American icons once again proved lethal, a throwback to their Barcelona days.

After halftime, Inter Miami continued to press forward. Tadeo Allende doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, nodding home a well-placed cross from Ian Fray after a set-piece sequence. With Nashville reeling, Messi struck again deep into stoppage time — this time a left-footed finish from distance after a one-two with Jordi Alba.

“We’re happy to have won the first one, but this is just the beginning,” said Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano after the game. “Now it’s time to rest and prepare for Saturday’s match, which will also be a very tough one. The opponent has great players, and we need to minimize our mistakes.”

The moment history was made

It wasn’t just another brace. With his two goals against Nashville, Lionel Messi shattered one of Major League Soccer’s most impressive records — one previously held by Carlos Vela. The Argentine legend became the first player in MLS history to reach 39 goals across all competitions in a calendar year, surpassing both Vela’s 38 in 2019 and Denis Bouanga’s 38 in 2023.

The achievement is remarkable not just for its scale but for how quickly Messi accomplished it. Since arriving in Miami in 2023, he has redefined what individual dominance looks like in American soccer. His 30 goals in the 2025 MLS season alone (regular season and playoffs combined) now lead the league, ahead of Bouanga and Nashville’s Sam Surridge, both on 24.

For comparison, Vela’s record-breaking 2019 season was considered unrepeatable. Yet, Messi has done it at 38 years old, balancing club success with international duty and still delivering decisive performances when it matters most.