EFL Championship
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 EFL Championship

By Leonardo Herrera

Dominic Hyam of Wrexham
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesDominic Hyam of Wrexham
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Middlesbrough vs Wrexham
WHAT EFL Championship
WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, October 25, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network
Match Overview

Wrexham faces a tough test as they try to build momentum after a challenging start to the season. The Welsh side has inched up the standings, but the top spots remain a distant target in a long campaign that still offers opportunities to climb higher.

To make a serious push, Wrexham will need to maintain a winning rhythm against a red-hot Middlesbrough squad. Sitting second with 24 points, just a point shy of league leaders Coventry City, Middlesbrough will be aiming to extend their strong run and seize the top spot, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.

Advertisement
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
