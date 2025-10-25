How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 EFL Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Middlesbrough vs Wrexham WHAT EFL Championship WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, October 25, 2025 WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Wrexham faces a tough test as they try to build momentum after a challenging start to the season. The Welsh side has inched up the standings, but the top spots remain a distant target in a long campaign that still offers opportunities to climb higher.

To make a serious push, Wrexham will need to maintain a winning rhythm against a red-hot Middlesbrough squad. Sitting second with 24 points, just a point shy of league leaders Coventry City, Middlesbrough will be aiming to extend their strong run and seize the top spot, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

Advertisement