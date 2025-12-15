How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Manchester United arrive at this Premier League clash knowing they can pick an European cup spot. Three points would bring the Red Devils even with Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League position, even if the goal-difference edge still sits elsewhere, adding extra urgency to the afternoon.

Standing in the way are Bournemouth, a team whose season has been marked by inconsistency but also by the ability to strike quickly and cause problems with speed and attacking intent. This matchup carries real weight—make sure you tune in and don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

