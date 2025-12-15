Trending topics:
How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

By Leonardo Herrera

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, December 15, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo
Match Overview

Manchester United arrive at this Premier League clash knowing they can pick an European cup spot. Three points would bring the Red Devils even with Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League position, even if the goal-difference edge still sits elsewhere, adding extra urgency to the afternoon.

Standing in the way are Bournemouth, a team whose season has been marked by inconsistency but also by the ability to strike quickly and cause problems with speed and attacking intent. This matchup carries real weight—make sure you tune in and don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
