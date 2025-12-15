Lionel Messi receives new star teammate: Inter Miami finally announces Sergio Reguilon’s arrival after Jordi Alba’s retirement

Lionel Messi managed to lead Inter Miami into their golden era, guiding the team to its first three titles, including the long-awaited MLS Cup. Despite this, Jordi Alba’s retirement posed a major challenge for the team, as they lost a key attacking partner for the Argentine. Nevertheless, the Herons moved quickly and completed the signing of Sergio Reguilón as a free agent to strengthen the left-back position after Jordi Alba’s retirement.

After spending several months as a free agent, Sergio Reguilón has become Inter Miami’s newest star. At just 28 years old, the Spaniard joins the Herons in search of the much-needed continuity he has lacked in recent years. With a contract extending through December 2027, he aims to cement his legacy in the MLS by pursuing more titles and rediscovering the form he displayed at Real Madrid and Sevilla FC.

Unlike Jordi Alba, Sergio Reguilon joins Inter Miami, creating more doubts than assurances. He logged only 316 minutes in the 2024-25 season and was recently excluded from Tottenham Hotspur’s plans. Despite these setbacks, the Spaniard has demonstrated exceptional offensive prowess, making him a promising fit for coach Javier Mascherano, who seeks outstanding performance from the left back position.

With hopes placed on Reguilón regaining his impressive level, Inter Miami hold an option to extend the Spaniard’s contract through 2028. As he is a player in his prime years, there is an expectation that Javier Mascherano can help him recover the level that led him to shine in LaLiga and the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla. Despite this, the biggest challenge will be regaining his competitive rhythm while fighting to prove his worth at the same time.

Far from wanting to keep their roster intact, Inter Miami have remained very active at the end of the season, undergoing several departures from their 2025 MLS Cup–winning squad. Not only have the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets occurred, but Fafa Picault, William Yarbrough, and Ryan Sailor have also left the team. Along with them, Marcelo Weigandt and Allen Obando will not continue after their loan spells.

These absences in the squad are aimed at opening space for new figures to arrive and improve the overall performance of the team. In addition, the Herons have reportedly reached an agreement to keep Luis Suárez through December 2026, ruling out a move for Timo Werner. Despite this, Inter Miami have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for Facundo Mura, a right back who arrives as a free agent from Racing de Avellaneda.

With a large part of the offseason still ahead, Inter Miami could make more moves to reinforce their defensive line, midfield, and even the attack, as Javier Mascherano already complained during the 2025 season that his roster was quite limited. Therefore, the Herons continue to show Lionel Messi that their sporting project aims to remain competitive.