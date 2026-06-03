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Jose Mourinho to take over as Real Madrid head coach as part of Florentino Perez’s reelection proposal

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Florentino Perez (L), President of Real Madrid, and Jose Mourinho (R).
© David Ramos & Alex Broadway/Getty ImagesFlorentino Perez (L), President of Real Madrid, and Jose Mourinho (R).

Jose Mourinho has taken major steps toward leaving Benfica to launch a second stint with Real Madrid, though an official announcement has been temporarily frozen by the club’s looming presidential elections. Now, operating with a calculated reelection strategy, incumbent president Florentino Perez has positioned Mourinho’s return as his headline managerial appointment should he retain power.

In a stunning development over the last few weeks, Perez issued a snap call for elections, setting up a showdown against challenger Enrique Riquelme on June 7, marking the first contested Real Madrid presidential election in 20 years. Following the dismissal of Alvaro Arbeloa from the dugout, the confirmation of a new head coach was ultimately tabled until the club’s socio members select their next leader.

While The Athletic previously reported that Mourinho has already put pen to paper on an official contract with the club, the formal rollout was halted exclusively due to the sudden election cycle. Nevertheless, the boardroom politics haven’t stopped Perez from weaponizing the legendary Portuguese tactician as the crown jewel of his campaign platform.

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To drum up excitement, the incumbent’s official campaign account Florentino 2026 released a teaser video on X that took a direct swipe at the media, captioned: “While on TV they talk and talk and talk.” The clip features a smiling Mourinho emphatically saying “Si” while donning the iconic Real Madrid jersey, cementing his return as the defining promise of Perez’s reelection bid.

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Heavyweight roster additions anchor Florentino Perez’s campaign promises

Perez’s promotional blitz serves as a direct counter to Riquelme, who made a massive splash by claiming that “a player like Rodri could arrive at Real Madrid” under his watch, while also teasing Erling Haaland as a potential blockbuster marquee signing. In this frantic war of promises, Pérez has already aggressively pushed ahead, solidifying high-profile transfers for the 2026-27 campaign alongside the Mourinho deal.

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Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga reportedly headline Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid six-men transfer exit list

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Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga reportedly headline Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid six-men transfer exit list

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have finalized deals to secure both Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries and Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate for next season. With David Alaba and Dani Carvajal officially departing the club, the incumbent president moved rapidly to shore up the impending vacancies across the backline.

While the club cannot officially unveil either signing until the political dust settles, both world-class defenders are effectively locked in for a move to the Spanish capital. Konate has already announced his departure from Anfield as a free agent, while Dumfries successfully completed his medical examinations in the Netherlands ahead of a €20 million transfer triggered via his Inter Milan release clause.

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