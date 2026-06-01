Cristiano Ronaldo backed to play the 2030 World Cup by Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez: ‘He will fight for it’

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained one of the best players in the world, excelling as a goalscorer for Al Nassr. As a result, he will be Portugal’s starting striker at the 2026 World Cup, arriving at the tournament at 41 years old but still in excellent form. Although this appears to be his final edition of the competition, head coach Roberto Martínez has surprised everyone by backing the veteran forward’s participation in the 2030 edition.

“He will fight for it. I think no one should doubt that, at least he has earned that right. Don’t think that this isn’t a topic of discussion and conversation within the coaching staff, because we would love to be able to pass on Cristiano Ronaldo’s example to all young soccer players in Portugal,” Roberto Martinez said, via El Larguero.

While Roberto did not confirm that Cristiano will be part of the 2030 edition, he did maintain a respectful stance toward his legacy, refusing to rule out his participation. With a contract running until 2027 at Al Nassr, the 41-year-old star may not currently be thinking about reaching that edition of the tournament, but his participation at UEFA Euro 2028 cannot be ruled out. However, that could depend not only on his performances, but also on his own willingness.

Unlike previous seasons, Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone significant minute management at Al Nassr. While he played 3,164 minutes during the season, he often did not feature in the early stages of the AFC Champions League Two, while also being rested for some away matches in the Saudi Pro League. With this in mind, he may choose not to target the 2030 World Cup, instead focusing on making a major impact at the 2026 edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo could target best-ever World Cup run with Portugal

Despite remaining one of the best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo has not enjoyed a particularly outstanding record at the World Cup. After playing 22 matches for Portugal in the tournament, he has scored only eight goals, finding the net just once in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 editions. Only the 2018 tournament stands out as a prolific campaign, with four goals. At 41 years old, he could be aiming to produce his best World Cup performance in 2026.

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With one of the strongest national teams in the world, Cristiano’s Portugal enter as one of the clear favorites to win the tournament. With players such as Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Nuno Mendes capable of elevating the team’s collective play, the 41-year-old striker would only need to focus on his goalscoring duties, giving him a better platform to shine. If he were to finish as the tournament’s top scorer, he could silence doubts about his impact.