Lamine Yamal recalls childhood admiration for Neymar Jr: ‘If you told me to go to Russia by train, I’d take the train’

Lamine Yamal has become one of the best players in the world. At just 18 years old, he has scored 49 goals and provided 52 assists. Since the beginning of his professional career, he has made his admiration for Lionel Messi clear, considering him the greatest idol of FC Barcelona. However, the young Spaniard has also recalled his childhood admiration for Neymar, making clear the influence he has had on his style of play.

“When I see a small child, I know that he is seeing his idol and doesn’t understand that someone can have a bad day. In that moment, you have to stop to sign and take a photo. When I was a kid, my idol was Neymar and I would have done anything for a photo with him when I was little. I could have done anything. If you told me to go to Russia by train, I would have gone by train for a photo with him,” Lamine Yamal said, via SEFutbol on X.

Far from copying the style of Lionel Messi or Neymar, Lamine Yamal has defined a very different style of play, combining the Brazilian’s dribbling ability with the Argentine’s change of pace and creativity. However, he has made it clear that he seeks a more eye-catching style of play like Neymar’s, reflecting his admiration for him. At only 18 years old, he still has a long career ahead to define his ideal position on the pitch.

Unlike Neymar’s time at FC Barcelona, Lamine Yamal is the centerpiece of the club’s sporting project. Because of this, head coach Hansi Flick is building an ideal team around him to maximize his impact on the squad. A lifelong Blaugrana supporter, the 18-year-old star appears set for a long career at the club, aiming to establish alongside Lionel Messi as one of the greatest idols in the club’s history.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Neymar Jr. also bows to Lamine Yamal and his great talent

Lamine Yamal’s impact has been legendary, becoming the most game-changing player in the world. His impact has been so significant that Neymar, his idol, has grown close to him, spending time together and building a very good relationship. Far from ending there, the 34-year-old Brazilian star has decided to praise the talent of the 18-year-old sensation, predicting very exciting scenarios for his professional career.

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see also Lamine Yamal makes stance clear on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons: ‘My goal is not to be compared to them’

“I truly believe he is one of the greatest teenage sensations soccer has ever seen. There was Lionel Messi, there was me… but what this kid is doing at 18 years old is simply unreal. I felt for him when they were eliminated from the UCL. He gave everything, even started the comeback. But that’s soccer, anything can happen. His moment is coming. I hope he wins it next year… and why not the Ballon d’Or too? He is special,” Neymar said, via Ziggo Sport on April of 2026.