Diego Simeone reportedly open to Julian Alvarez’s departure from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

The uncertain future of Julian Alvarez has quickly become one of the hottest storylines heading into the summer transfer window, with heavy rumors continuously linking the forward to Barcelona. Despite the Argentine’s clear desire to leave Atletico Madrid after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, front-office officials publicly maintain that the player is strictly not for sale.

So far, Barcelona has submitted a $116 million opening bid. While Atletico responded to the lowball approach with ironic, mocking posts on social media, official channels have yet to formally reply—though it is widely understood that the financial package fell well short of internal valuations.

Now, manager Diego Simeone has stepped into the equation. According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, the Argentine coach fully backs the board’s decision to hold onto Alvarez unless an astronomical, undeniable offer arrives. However, at the same time, “Cholo” holds a strict policy against keeping footballers in his squad who are not fully committed to his project.

As a result, Simeone intends to maintain the same blueprint he has utilized since taking over the club during the 2011/2012 season: he will not personally block or interfere with the ongoing negotiations between the striker’s camp and Barcelona.

Diego Simeone interacts with Julian Alvarez after being substituted off. (Getty Images)

This mirrors the high-profile saga of 2019, when Antoine Griezmann forced a heavily publicized move to the Catalan giants. At the time, Simeone stepped aside and allowed the French forward to depart for the Blaugrana without creating internal locker-room friction.

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What Barcelona expect from Julian Alvarez

Reports out of Spain indicate that Barcelona’s initial plan was to cap their spending at the $116 million mark. However, recognizing that Atletico management viewed that figure as insufficient, the Catalan club is evaluating an improved proposal—on one specific condition.

Barcelona believe that a breakthrough depends on Alvarez himself. The club is waiting for the Argentine forward to make a public declaration expressing his explicit desire to leave Madrid, a move that would effectively make his continued presence under Simeone unsustainable and force Atletico to the negotiating table.

Barcelona’s back-up options

Should the pursuit of Julian Alvarez completely collapse following the World Cup, Barcelona has already drawn up a short-list of elite alternatives, headlined by Harry Kane and Darwin Nuñez.

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Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to negotiate Kane’s departure for an estimated $86 million. Meanwhile, according to Mundo Deportivo, Uruguayan striker could emerge as an incredibly lucrative market opportunity, with reports suggesting he may terminate his current contract with Al Hilal to secure a move to the Camp Nou as a free agent.