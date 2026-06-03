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‘I hope to stay at Barcelona’: Jules Koundé addresses exit rumors

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Koundé was linked to a possible exit from the club
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesKoundé was linked to a possible exit from the club

While most countries are preparing for the World Cup, where France will be looking to win the trophy for a third time, clubs are already evaluating how their squads could look moving forward. Barcelona are one of those teams that could make important decisions, with Jules Koundé recently linked to transfer rumors that he addressed directly.

Koundé said: “I have a contract until 2030. It’s pretty clear in my mind. Right now, with the French national team, those things are taking a back seat. I’m focused on the competition until further notice. I hope to stay at Barcelona.”

While the versatile defender has been an important player for Barcelona since arriving from Sevilla, his last few months were not at the same level. That led reporters to ask about his situation, but he made it clear that he would like to remain with the club.

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Koundé on the World Cup

Even though playing for the biggest clubs in the world is a major motivation, representing your country can be an even greater source of inspiration. That appears to be the case for Koundé, who was included by Didier Deschamps in France’s 26-man squad.

Koundé was called up by France (Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Koundé was called up by France (Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Ahead of France’s match against Ivory Coast on Thursday in Nantes, the center back turned right back acknowledged that he was not at his best during the season while focusing on what lies ahead.

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Koundé said: Personally, it was a season below my standards. It’s a new competition now, and I feel good. I want to finish by contributing as much as possible to the French national team. We have a fairly balanced locker room in terms of age, and everyone can express themselves. It’s good to have many different leaders.”

Koundé’s year with Barcelona

Koundé may not have had his strongest individual season, but he remained an important contributor for the team. During the campaign with Barcelona, he recorded three goals, six assists, and seven yellow cards with no red cards across 47 official appearances and 3,530 minutes played, in a season in which the club won both the La Liga title and the Supercopa de España.

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