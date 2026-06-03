Lionel Scaloni reportedly identifies five backup players for Argentina ahead of possible last-minute World Cup call-ups

Lionel Scaloni has already locked in his final roster as Argentina begins its World Cup title defense in North America. However, a select group of five alternate players remain on high alert, as Scaloni has reportedly touched base with them regarding potential last-minute injury call-ups.

Although the 26-man roster has been formally submitted, the physical condition of several players remains under close scrutiny. Scaloni has reportedly made clear that any player who fails to meet the required fitness standards could be removed from the list, and a small group of reserves has been kept on notice as a precaution.

According to Argentine outlet Doble Amarilla, Scaloni’s coaching staff has identified five players across different positions who could receive a call-up at short notice. The players in question are goalkeeper Santiago Beltran, defenders Nicolas Capaldo and Marcos Senesi, and midfielders Maximo Perrone and Emiliano Buendia.

Each player has been selected with a specific contingency in mind, their profiles matching particular needs in the current squad. As reported by the outlet, Scaloni’s staff has communicated to these five players that they should remain available until 24 hours before the start of the World Cup, which is the window FIFA has established for roster changes resulting from certified medical situations.

Tweet placeholder

Five players on standby for six with fitness concerns

The five-player reserve list was assembled with clear purpose, as each name directly corresponds to a current fitness concern within the squad. Lionel Messi currently heads a list of six players managing physical issues, joined by goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defenders Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, and midfielders Nico Paz and Leandro Paredes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi headlines list of six Argentina players with physical issues ahead of 2026 World Cup

The profiles of the five backup players align precisely with the positions at risk, each one a potential like-for-like solution should a roster change become necessary. With Argentina aiming to become back-to-back World Cup champions, these five players will need to delay their summer plans and remain ready.

Last-minute changes have happened before

Scaloni’s contingency planning is informed not only by the current crop of fitness concerns but also by what happened in the buildup to the 2022 World Cup. Just before the tournament began in Qatar, Nicolas Gonzalez was ruled out with a biceps femoris tear in his left leg, and Joaquin Correa was disaffected due to Achilles tendinitis in his left leg.

In their place, Angel Correa and Thiago Almada were called up as surprise additions by Scaloni, both going on to play a role, albeit a limited one, as Argentina went all the way to claim the World Cup title.

Advertisement