Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Primeira Liga
Comments

How to watch Porto vs Estrela in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Alan Varela of FC Porto
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesAlan Varela of FC Porto
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Estrela on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Porto vs Estrela
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Monday, December 15, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, GolTV, GolTV Espanol
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

FC Porto head into this weekend’s Primeira Liga showdown knowing the margin for error is slim at the top of the standings. With Benfica and Sporting already collecting wins this Matchday, the league leaders need a strong performance to keep control of the title race.

Across the pitch, Estrela arrive under pressure of their own, stuck on 14 points and hovering dangerously close to the relegation playoff zone, a position that leaves little room for mistakes. The contrast in objectives sets up a compelling battle with major implications at both ends of the table.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Estrela and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Benfica vs Sporting CP in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Benfica vs Sporting CP in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica and Sporting CP face each other in a Matchday 13 showdown in the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Here you’ll find every key detail, including kickoff information and how to watch the action live on both TV and streaming platforms in the USA.

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Porto square off against Benfica in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Check out all the key details here, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV or via streaming platforms.

How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face Gil Vicente in a Matchday 7 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Discover all the game information, including kickoff times and available TV and streaming broadcast options.

Former Real Madrid Sergio Reguilón opens up on motivation to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Former Real Madrid Sergio Reguilón opens up on motivation to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Despite his roots linking him with Real Madrid, Sergio Reguilon opened up on his motivation of playing alongside Lionel Messi now at Inter Miami.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo