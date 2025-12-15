How to watch Porto vs Estrela in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Estrela on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Porto vs Estrela WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Monday, December 15, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, GolTV, GolTV Espanol STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

FC Porto head into this weekend’s Primeira Liga showdown knowing the margin for error is slim at the top of the standings. With Benfica and Sporting already collecting wins this Matchday, the league leaders need a strong performance to keep control of the title race.

Across the pitch, Estrela arrive under pressure of their own, stuck on 14 points and hovering dangerously close to the relegation playoff zone, a position that leaves little room for mistakes. The contrast in objectives sets up a compelling battle with major implications at both ends of the table.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Porto vs Estrela and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement