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Dibu Martinez could change teams after 2026 World Cup as Italian giant reportedly shows interest

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.
© Getty ImagesEmiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.

Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez enters the 2026 World Cup on an absolute high after capturing the UEFA Europa League title with Aston Villa. As he prepares to assume his position between the posts for the Argentina national team, Martinez is carrying a double mandate in North America: anchoring his country’s defense and leading the Albiceleste’s high-stakes campaign to retain their global crown.

However, the world-class goalkeeper also has an eye on his club future. While Martinez was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during previous transfer windows, he ultimately elected to stay in Birmingham. Now, a fresh heavyweight has entered the frame, as reports indicate his next home could be Juventus.

The front office of the Vecchia Signora is hard at work mapping out a major long-term project designed to return the Turin giants to the absolute pinnacle of European soccer.

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According to Italian transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have firmly established their interest in Martinez. However, the club is also keeping its options open; Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario has reportedly been shortlisted as the primary backup alternative should negotiations for the former Arsenal man hit a financial roadblock.

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa during a Premier League game. (Getty Images)

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa during a Premier League game. (Getty Images)

While Juventus have yet to present a formal opening bid, Aston Villa’s board have previously made their financial expectations clear, reportedly demanding an estimated $53 million package before they consider parting ways with their star keeper.

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Champions League prestige could dictate the move

Though interest from Juventus is concrete, a potential roadblock to any summer deal could center around differing European landscape realities for the upcoming domestic season. By hoisting the Europa League trophy with Aston Villa, Martinez successfully punched the English club’s ticket to the UEFA Champions League for next season.

Conversely, Juventus are coming off a highly turbulent domestic campaign in Italy, finishing 6th in the Serie A standings. As a result, the Italian side will compete in the lower-tier Europa League next term—a downgrade in prestige that could heavily weigh on Martinez’s final decision.

Will Martinez be ready for the 2026 World Cuo opener?

The goalkeeper’s immediate priority remains entirely focused on getting his body right for international duty. Currently working through a specialized recovery program with his right ring finger immobilized due to a fracture, Martinez is avoiding any high-intensity ball-handling drills that could aggravate the injury.

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Despite the limited training regime, Argentina’s National Team insider Gaston Edul reports that Martinez’s recovery timeline is progressing perfectly ahead of schedule. Internal staff expectations indicate the keeper is locked in to start the Group J opener against Algeria.

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