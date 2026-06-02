Cristiano Ronaldo’s Almeria one step closer to La Liga return as Spanish club discovers playoff dates, semifinal opponent, and potential final rival in promotion chase

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of seeing Almeria return to Spain’s top flight remains alive, but the road ahead is now clearly defined. After a dramatic final day in the Segunda Division, the club secured a crucial league position that keeps promotion hopes intact and sets up a high-stakes postseason battle for a place in La Liga.

The Spanish club, in which Cristiano Ronaldo recently became a co-owner, endured an emotional afternoon before finally securing the opportunity to continue its promotion push. What comes next could determine whether Almeria returns to the elite level of Spanish soccer after four years away.

Almeria entered the final round knowing that a place in the promotion playoffs was far from guaranteed. Despite occupying a strong position in the standings, results elsewhere threatened to derail the club’s ambitions throughout the afternoon. As scores unfolded across Spain, the Rojiblancos slipped down the live table and briefly found itself outside the playoff places.

At various moments, the club dropped from third to fourth, then fifth, sixth, and even seventh place, leaving promotion hopes hanging by a thread. The tension inside the stadium grew as rival clubs continued to win their matches. Almeria needed a breakthrough and knew that one goal could completely change the picture.

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That decisive moment arrived shortly after halftime when Sergio Arribas converted a penalty, giving Almeria a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid and securing third place in the final Segunda Division standings. The result represented a massive achievement considering the pressure surrounding the occasion. After suffering consecutive defeats before the final round, Almeria responded when it mattered most.

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One promotion spot remains

While Racing Santander secured the Segunda Division title and Deportivo La Coruna earned automatic promotion by finishing second, only one promotion place remains available. That final spot will now be contested by Almeria, Malaga, Las Palmas, and Castellon, with only one club eventually joining Racing and Deportivo in next season’s La Liga.

The playoff system has been part of Spanish soccer since 2011 and consistently delivers dramatic finishes. This season appears no different, especially considering how competitive the race remained until the very last day. Almeria’s journey almost ended before it truly began, but Arribas’ penalty ensured the club remains in contention.

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Why the third place finish could be crucial

Finishing third brought more than just qualification for the playoffs. Almeria earned home advantage throughout the promotion playoffs, a significant benefit under Segunda Division regulations. If a tie remains level on aggregate after both matches and extra time, the higher-ranked team advances automatically.

That means their league position could prove decisive if any playoff encounter becomes deadlocked. The club’s players and supporters celebrated the achievement, knowing they had successfully completed the first stage of their mission. However, the most difficult challenge is still ahead.

The playoff path is now confirmed

With the regular season officially concluded, the promotion playoff bracket has been finalized. Almeria will face Castellon in the playoff semi-finals, while Malaga will take on Las Palmas in the other semifinal.

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The first leg between Almeria and Castellon will be played at Castalia Stadium on Saturday, June 6, with the return leg scheduled next Tuesday, June 9, at the UD Almeria Stadium. All playoff matches are set to kick off at 09:00 PM local time (03:00 PM ET), adding further drama to what promises to be one of the biggest weeks in the club’s recent history.

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Should Almeria overcome Castellon, the club would then meet either Malaga or Las Palmas in the two-legged playoff final, where the final promotion ticket to La Liga will be decided. The playoff final is scheduled across two legs, with the first match taking place on Sunday, June 14, and the decisive return leg on Sunday, June 21.

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