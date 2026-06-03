Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Argentina on alert as 2026 World Cup opener rival Algeria defeat Netherlands 1-0 in friendly

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Anis Hadj Moussa of Algeria celebrates scoring against the Netherlands.
© Getty ImagesAnis Hadj Moussa of Algeria celebrates scoring against the Netherlands.

Argentina are finalizing their preparations to defend the crown at the 2026 World Cup, where the Albiceleste will look to retain their title and secure a fourth star, after winning the 2022 edition in Qatar.

As the reigning champions gear up for their highly anticipated June 16 opener against Algeria, the African side has sent a clear message by securing a massive 1–0 victory over the Netherlands in a recent international friendly.

Deploying a star-studded starting lineup, the squad managed by Vladimir Petkovic initially struggled to find its rhythm during the opening 45 minutes, weathering a barrage of dangerous attacking sequences from the Dutch hosts. However, goalkeeper Luca Zidane stepped up with a spectacular, Man of the Match performance, making several crucial saves to keep the clean sheet intact.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

For the second half, Petkovic utilized his tactical depth by making six substitutions to manage workloads and test variations. The tactical adjustments paid off as Algeria gradually seized control of the midfield. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 85th minute courtesy of Anis Hadj Moussa.

Tweet placeholder

With this high-profile victory, the Fennec Foxes continue to prove they are in peak form heading into North America. During the March FIFA window, Algeria played out a scoreless draw against Uruguay before thrashing Guatemala 7–0. Remarkably, the team has suffered only a single defeat over the calendar year—a tight loss to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi reportedly expected to recover before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria

see also

Lionel Messi reportedly expected to recover before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria

The Algerian national team will fly to the United States in the coming hours to establish their final base camp. On June 10, they will close out their warm-up schedule with a friendly against Bolivia in Kansas City—the very same city where they will face the world champions less than a week later.

Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni waiting on injured stars

As the tournament opener draws closer, the result has certainly caught the attention of the Argentine camp. Lionel Scaloni is currently sweating over the fitness of his squad, as Lionel Messi headlines a list of six key players dealing with varying physical issues.

In addition to Messi, including Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nico Paz, and Leandro Paredes are all training away from the main group. The medical staff is working around the clock to ensure they can be fully integrated before the dynamic African side takes the pitch.

Advertisement

Argentina’s Group J schedule

  • 16/06 | Argentina vs. Argelia – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
  • 22/06 | Argentina vs. Austria – AT&T Stadium, Dallas
  • 27/06 | Argentina vs. Jordania – AT&T Stadium, Dallas
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Scaloni reportedly identifies five backup players for Argentina ahead of possible last-minute World Cup call-ups

Lionel Scaloni reportedly identifies five backup players for Argentina ahead of possible last-minute World Cup call-ups

With some players dealing with physical setbacks, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has reportedly identified five backup players that could have a last-minute call-up to be part of the 2026 World Cup.

Nico Paz set for unprecedented Argentina milestone at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nico Paz set for unprecedented Argentina milestone at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina will have an unusual case in Nicolas Paz at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nico Paz reportedly undergoes special knee treatment, 13 days before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener

Nico Paz reportedly undergoes special knee treatment, 13 days before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener

Nico Paz is reportedly undergoing specialized rehabilitation for a knee injury just 13 days before Argentina begins its 2026 World Cup title defense against Algeria.

Lionel Messi headlines list of six Argentina players with physical issues ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi headlines list of six Argentina players with physical issues ahead of 2026 World Cup

Argentina's medical staff is working intensely with six players dealing with various physical issues, a list headlined by Lionel Messi, just 13 days before their 2026 World Cup opener against Algeria.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo