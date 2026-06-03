Argentina on alert as 2026 World Cup opener rival Algeria defeat Netherlands 1-0 in friendly

Argentina are finalizing their preparations to defend the crown at the 2026 World Cup, where the Albiceleste will look to retain their title and secure a fourth star, after winning the 2022 edition in Qatar.

As the reigning champions gear up for their highly anticipated June 16 opener against Algeria, the African side has sent a clear message by securing a massive 1–0 victory over the Netherlands in a recent international friendly.

Deploying a star-studded starting lineup, the squad managed by Vladimir Petkovic initially struggled to find its rhythm during the opening 45 minutes, weathering a barrage of dangerous attacking sequences from the Dutch hosts. However, goalkeeper Luca Zidane stepped up with a spectacular, Man of the Match performance, making several crucial saves to keep the clean sheet intact.

For the second half, Petkovic utilized his tactical depth by making six substitutions to manage workloads and test variations. The tactical adjustments paid off as Algeria gradually seized control of the midfield. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 85th minute courtesy of Anis Hadj Moussa.

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With this high-profile victory, the Fennec Foxes continue to prove they are in peak form heading into North America. During the March FIFA window, Algeria played out a scoreless draw against Uruguay before thrashing Guatemala 7–0. Remarkably, the team has suffered only a single defeat over the calendar year—a tight loss to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

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see also Lionel Messi reportedly expected to recover before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria

The Algerian national team will fly to the United States in the coming hours to establish their final base camp. On June 10, they will close out their warm-up schedule with a friendly against Bolivia in Kansas City—the very same city where they will face the world champions less than a week later.

Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni waiting on injured stars

As the tournament opener draws closer, the result has certainly caught the attention of the Argentine camp. Lionel Scaloni is currently sweating over the fitness of his squad, as Lionel Messi headlines a list of six key players dealing with varying physical issues.

In addition to Messi, including Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nico Paz, and Leandro Paredes are all training away from the main group. The medical staff is working around the clock to ensure they can be fully integrated before the dynamic African side takes the pitch.

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Argentina’s Group J schedule