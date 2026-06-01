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Casemiro’s Manchester United replacement near as Red Devils reportedly make a $58M move for Mateus Fernandes

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Casemiro of Manchester United and Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United.
© Molly Darlington/Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Manchester United and Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United.

Casemiro has managed to remain one of the best players at Manchester United. Despite being a veteran, he has excelled defensively, providing solidity throughout the season. Despite his strong performances, the 34-year-old star has decided not to renew his contract and leave as a free agent. As a result, the Red Devils need a rebuild of their midfield, reportedly moving for Mateus Fernandes with a $58 million offer.

According to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils have accelerated negotiations with the representatives of Mateus Fernandes. Following the club’s relegation to the EFL Championship, he appears determined to leave West Ham United. As one of the team’s best players, the Hammers are demanding a transfer fee between $58 million and $69 million. While that is a significant fee, Manchester United view him as an ideal long-term solution.

As one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League, Mateus Fernandes would be an ideal option for the midfield, as he could provide balance alongside Kobbie Mainoo or with a more defensive profile that still needs to be signed. In addition, he could become the future replacement for Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield role, being a very similar profile that could even complement him on the pitch.

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Following his surprising impact with West Ham United, Mateus Fernandes has not only attracted the attention of Manchester United, but also Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea FC, Aston Villa, Juventus, and others, as per CaughtOffside. Because of this, the Red Devils could look to convince the 21-year-old midfielder first, seeking to get ahead of their competition before putting pressure on West Ham and securing him for a good price.

Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United during the Premier League match.

Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United during the Premier League match.

Manchester United aim for a major midfield overhaul

Amid Michael Carrick’s transformation of Manchester United, they appear to need significant investment in midfield. Not only has Casemiro left as a free agent, but Manuel Ugarte could also be transferred. Without both players in the squad, only Kobbie Mainoo would remain in the central midfield area, meaning the possible arrival of Mateus would not be the club’s only addition. Alongside him, Éderson of Atalanta appears to be another clear transfer target.

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Seeking to add depth to the squad, the Red Devils have reached an agreement on a five-year contract with Éderson of Atalanta BC. As a world-class defensive profile, he could be involved in a €50 million transfer. In addition, his excellent vision would make him compatible with Kobbie Mainoo or Mateus Fernandes, giving Michael Carrick far more options to transform the team’s play from the bench.

Alongside these signings, Manchester United could give a more important role to Mason Mount, but deeper in the build-up phase. With the Englishman on the pitch, they would gain greater quality and control in possession, offering a different dimension compared to Mainoo or Mateus. With these changes, Michael Carrick would have more options than he did during the 2025-26 season as he looks to compete in the Champions League.

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