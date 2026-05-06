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Luis Suarez opens up on Inter Miami’s 2026 struggles following Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retirements

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Sergio Busquets (L), Luis Suarez (M), and Jordi Alba (R) of Inter Miami.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesSergio Busquets (L), Luis Suarez (M), and Jordi Alba (R) of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami in 2026 has been a shadow of the team that lifted the MLS Cup in 2025, with the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets leaving a void that has proven difficult to fill. Luis Suarez has now spoken candidly about the struggles the club has faced in the wake of the Spanish duo’s departures.

Suárez himself had a limited role under former head coach Javier Mascherano but has found more consistent playing time under new boss Guillermo Hoyos. Despite that, the team as a whole has been unable to find its footing, falling at the first hurdle in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and continuing to underperform in MLS despite a busy winter transfer window.

When asked about the impact of Alba and Busquets’ absence in his media session on Wednesday, Suarez was direct: “There are many tactical and technical nuances that we shouldn’t dwell on by saying, “if they were here or not.” They aren’t here anymore; unfortunately, they were two very significant losses. Our build-up play used to go through Busi or Jordi, and even our attacking runs came from Jordi. They are missed, but we knew months ago that they wouldn’t be here and that we had to create a different approach, a different game.

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Suárez’s words are backed up by the numbers. According to SofaScore, both Busquets and Alba led Inter Miami in passes completed per game and long balls during the 2025 MLS season. Their influence in the attacking phase was equally significant, with Alba finishing his time at the club as the second-highest assist provider in the franchise’s history with 33, making the creativity gap left by their departures all the more glaring.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates with Sergio Busquets #5 and Jordi Alba #18.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates with Sergio Busquets #5 and Jordi Alba #18.

Turning to the team’s current struggles, Suárez pointed to the youth and inexperience within the squad as a key factor. “There are matches where it works out well for us, others where it doesn’t, and we have to be prepared for the difficult moments we experience in certain games. We have to work and keep improving because there are many young players who still have a lot to improve on, and that’s why we are here training every day—to get better.

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The Inter Miami front office brought in Sergio Reguilon and David Ayala as the designated replacements for Alba and Busquets respectively, but both have struggled to cement their place in the lineup. Noah Allen and Yannick Bright have ultimately logged the most minutes in those positions, and their inability to replicate the quality and experience of the departed veterans has been a significant drag on Miami’s ability to build and create through the thirds.

Suárez on Inter Miami’s troubling home record at Nu Stadium

One of the most alarming trends of the season has been Inter Miami’s failure to win at Miami Freedom Park, now officially known as Nu Stadium. After three straight draws at their new home, the stunning 4-3 collapse against Orlando City last weekend added another painful chapter to what has become a genuinely troubling record on their own turf.

Asked whether the team’s home struggles stem from the pitch conditions or the psychological adjustment of moving to a new stadium, Suarez dismissed both explanations:” I don’t think that’s it. Many of the boys probably go in thinking that we finally have to win. But of course, then you get into the match like we did the other day and you say, ‘this is it.’ And this is a demonstration of how strong and competitive the league is.”

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After acknowledging the brutal self-reflection that followed such a deflating defeat, Suarez set his sights on delivering a home victory against the Portland Timbers on May 17. “Now we have to face the next two away matches, and afterward, give our fans a victory here at home, which is what we all want,” he concluded.

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