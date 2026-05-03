How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Liverpool WHAT English Premier League WHEN 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT • Sunday, May 3, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, NBCSN and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

One of the most intense rivalries in world soccer reignites as Manchester United hosts Liverpool at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League showdown. The hosts, enjoying a significant resurgence under manager Michael Carrick, aim to solidify their third-place standing and make a statement against their historic rivals. Having turned their home ground back into a fortress, United enters this clash with momentum and confidence, viewing this match as a critical test of their progress.

For Liverpool, the stakes are equally high. While a top-five finish and Champions League qualification seem likely, a victory at Old Trafford is about more than just points; it’s about pride and rectifying a season marked by inconsistency. Arne Slot‘s squad has struggled on the road, and overcoming a confident United side will require a massive performance. With both teams possessing potent attacks and defensive vulnerabilities, this North West Derby promises high drama and urgency from the first whistle.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This season has seen contrasting fortunes for these two giants. Manchester United has transformed under Michael Carrick, evolving from a team in disarray to a disciplined and effective unit. Their climb to third in the table is built on tactical clarity and newfound stability. In contrast, Liverpool‘s campaign has been a story of adaptation and inconsistency. While they remain in fourth, their performance has fallen short of the high standards set in previous years, particularly away from Anfield.

The tactical battle will likely be decided in the midfield and during transitional phases. Manchester United thrives in open games, utilizing quick counter-attacks where Bruno Fernandes can orchestrate play. The Portuguese midfielder, who leads the league in assists, will be the central figure for the home side. Liverpool is not a team that sits back, which should play into United‘s hands, but also presents a threat. Even without the injured Mohamed Salah, Liverpool possesses the quality to exploit any defensive gaps United leaves open.

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Motivation for both squads extends beyond the three points. For United, a win would be a powerful endorsement of Carrick‘s leadership and a step closer to securing a top-three finish. For Liverpool, winning at Old Trafford would be a massive morale boost and a way to salvage a challenging season. With both teams almost certain of Champions League football next season, the lack of jeopardy could lead to an open, attacking spectacle where both sides push for a decisive victory.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

The historical rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is legendary, but recent encounters have been remarkably balanced. Over the last five meetings in all competitions, both clubs have secured just one victory each, with the other three matches ending in a draw during regular time. This equilibrium underscores how tightly contested this fixture has become, with neither side able to establish clear dominance.

Looking at the most recent results, Manchester United claimed a significant 2-1 victory at Anfield earlier this season, a rare win at Liverpool‘s home ground. Prior to that, the teams played out three consecutive draws at Old Trafford in 2024, including a thrilling 4-3 FA Cup victory for United after extra time. The only clean sheet in the last five clashes came in a 3-0 win for Liverpool at Old Trafford in September 2024, highlighting the defensive challenges both teams often face in this matchup.

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Statistically, this fixture consistently produces goals. Each of the last five head-to-head duels has featured over 2.5 goals, with both teams finding the net in four of those games. The average goals per game across these encounters is a staggering 4.2, signaling a high probability of another action-packed, high-scoring affair. Bettors and fans should anticipate an open game where both attacks are likely to shine.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant roster issues, as Manchester United faces defensive shortages while Liverpool‘s attacking firepower has been seriously depleted.

For the home side, Michael Carrick will be without two key central defenders. Lisandro Martinez is serving a suspension, and Matthijs De Ligt is sidelined with a back injury, forcing a reshuffle at the back. Furthermore, both Matheus Cunha and Luke Shaw are questionable after picking up knocks in the recent win against Brentford. Their availability will likely be a match-day decision, adding another layer of uncertainty to United‘s defensive and attacking setup.

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Liverpool‘s concerns are primarily at the other end of the pitch. The devastating loss of both Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike to injury strips the team of its most reliable goal threats. While goalkeeper Alisson is expected to return after missing the last match, the absence of his star forwards puts immense pressure on Alexander Isak to lead the line. Arne Slot will need his midfield creators to step up and provide the necessary service to a makeshift front three.

Manchester United Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

This lineup relies heavily on the creative genius of Bruno Fernandes in the number ten role. With Casemiro and Mainoo providing a solid midfield base, United will look to get the ball to their wide players quickly and exploit Liverpool‘s defensive frailties, especially on the counter-attack.

Liverpool Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

In the absence of Salah, the creative burden falls on the midfield trio of Szoboszlai, Wirtz, and Mac Allister. Alexander Isak will be the focal point of the attack, and his ability to hold up play and link with the runners from deep will be crucial to Liverpool’s chances of breaking down the United defense.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and smart TVs.

A subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to more than just the Premier League. You can also watch other top European soccer leagues, such as La Liga, Serie A, and Liga MX, along with extensive coverage of other major tournaments.

The service is available for $69.99 per month or as part of a larger bundle. This plan gives you access to a massive library of live and on-demand content, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

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SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of Premier League games, visit our Premier League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.