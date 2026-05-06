Jorge Jesus explains why Brazil move collapsed before joining Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Jorge Jesus was once the frontrunner to lead the Brazil national team toward the 2026 World Cup long before Carlo Ancelotti entered the frame, but the deal ultimately fell through despite an initial agreement. Now, the Portuguese tactician is opening up about the domino effect that cost him the Selecao job and led him to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s coach at Al Nassr.

Following a historic stint with Flamengo from 2019 to 2020, Jesus left an indelible mark on Brazilian soccer. With the national team desperate for a high-profile leader after failing to reclaim South American dominance, he was viewed as the ideal candidate. While still helming Al Hilal in 2024, negotiations intensified, and by December, Jesus had verbally accepted the federation’s proposal.

In an interview published Wednesday by the Portuguese outlet Record, Jesus shared striking details about the pursuit: “The Vice President met with me, accompanied by a lawyer, at a hotel in Lisbon. They put me on a video call with Ednaldo Rodrigues, the President of the CBF, who offered me the highest national team coach salary in the world. They were prepared to pay 11 million euros to terminate my contract with Al Hilal.“

By March, Jesus had decided to skip the FIFA Club World Cup at the end of the season to prioritize taking the Brazil job in May. The official appointment was set to follow his run in the AFC Champions League Elite, a plan he had already disclosed to Al Hilal stars Joao Cancelo and Ruben Neves as he prepared for his departure from the Saudi giants.

Jorge Jesus coach of Al Nassr.

When Dorival Junior was dismissed in late March, the CBF president pressured Jesus to join immediately: “I told him that, as we had agreed, I would travel after the AFC Champions League final, not before. But he responded sharply: ‘I don’t understand your hesitation, with all due respect. What is Al Hilal? I don’t even know it. And you’re hesitating between this club and the best national team in the world, a five-time world champion?’”

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Ultimately, the deal imploded due to the legal investigations targeting Ednaldo Rodrigues, which forced the CBF president to resign. By the time Samir Xaud was appointed as the new president in May, the federation shifted its focus to Carlo Ancelotti, leaving Jesus, who had already moved on from Al Hilal, without a job and empty-handed.

Jorge Jesus and his record-breaking run at Al Nassr

With Brazil moving on and Al Hilal having already hired Simone Inzaghi as his replacement, the 71-year-old was left in limbo despite Al Hilal president Fahad bin Nafil’s previous interest in a renewal. However, a personal phone call from Cristiano Ronaldo changed everything, leading Jesus to sign a one-year deal to take the reins at Al Nassr.

The veteran coach’s impact was instantaneous, as he quickly became one of the most statistically successful managers in Al Nassr history. According to data from Transfermarkt, Jesus currently boasts a staggering 2.56 Points Per Match (PPM) average, the highest mark of any coach in the club’s history with more than five games on the sidelines.

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Through 45 matches at the helm, his record stands at 38 wins, one draw, and just six defeats. More importantly, Jesus has Al Nassr positioned to potentially sweep the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Two, a feat that would finally end Cristiano Ronaldo’s high-profile trophy drought in Saudi Arabia.