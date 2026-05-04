Jules Koundé may be tempted to leave Barcelona as Liverpool reportedly chase the Frenchman in an $93.6M move

Jules Koundé has gone from being one of the best defenders in the world to one of the best right-backs in the world. Due to his outstanding consistency, he has become an undisputed starter for Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, providing balance to the defensive line. Because of his great performances, the Frenchman could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, as Liverpool are reportedly open to offering $93.6 million for his transfer in the summer of 2026.

According to Daily Mail, the Reds are fully open to offering €80 million (around $93.6 million) for Jules Koundé, as they are in need of a reliable right-back. After costing Barcelona €50 million (around $58.5 million) in 2022, they would reportedly be willing to sanction his departure for a similar or higher fee, as he is under contract until 2030 and remains undisputed for head coach Hansi Flick.

Since being converted into a right-back, Jules Koundé has become as one of Barcelona’s best players, being solid both defensively and offensively. However, the emergence of Eric García as a right-back option, along with Xavi Espart, has opened the door to a potential exit for the Frenchman. Despite this, he has not yet given the green light to a move to the Premier League, casting doubt over negotiations with Liverpool in the coming months.

Given Barcelona’s need to reinforce both defense and attack, Koundé’s departure could be an emergency solution to help fund necessary signings and comply with LaLiga’s 1:1 rule. However, the Blaugrana are also considering the departures of Ronald Araújo, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casadó, and Roony Bardghji in order to raise funds for the squad rebuild required, reports Diario AS. In case they are able to reach the funds, the Frenchman could remain in the squad.

Jules Kounde of FC Barcelona crosses the ball whilst under pressure.

Report: Barcelona have identified Andrei Ratiu as Koundé’s replacement

Barcelona have reportedly identified Julián Álvarez and Alessandro Bastoni as absolute priorities to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2026-27 season. However, the potential departure of Jules Koundé could force an unexpected reinforcement at right-back, aiming to replace him in the starting lineup. With this in mind, Hansi Flick’s team has decided to target Andrei Rațiu as an alternative to the Frenchman.

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According to Diario Sport, the Blaugranas are eyeing Andrei Rațiu from Rayo Vallecano as a right-back reinforcement. While he is already 27 years old, the Romanian full-back stands out as an attractive profile due to his consistency over the years. However, he has renewed his contract until 2030 with a €25 million release clause, meaning Barcelona would need to negotiate a transfer, complicating his arrival due to the high cost.

With Xavi Espart and Hector Fort as future options, Ratiu would be seen as a player who can make an immediate impact while those two young players continue to develop their great potential. However, Andrei’s arrival could raise doubts, as he has yet to play for a team that competes for the LaLiga title and the UEFA Champions League season after season. Consequently, the Romanian star might have to push for a transfer at a lower cost to be seen as a viable option.