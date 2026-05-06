Telemundo announces Valdano, Zamorano, Bedoya, Salcido, Lugano and Córdoba as part of its 2026 World Cup coverage team

Networks are announcing their lineups for 2026 World Cup coverage. Telemundo is one of them, having secured the participation of legends like Jorge Valdano, Iván Zamorano, Alejandro Bedoya, Carlos Salcido, Diego Lugano and Iván Córdoba for its Spanish-language team.

Most major brands have followed the recent trend of pairing journalists with a strong group of players who use their personal experience to help fans better understand the sport.

This list features a wide range of voices ready to share their stories and perspectives during the tournament. Several countries are represented, with the six players coming from different places to provide the best coverage possible.

Valdano headlines the group of players

While all six players have the credentials to analyze matches, Valdano stands out because he was part of Argentina’s 1986 World Cup-winning team, captained by Diego Maradona.

Bedoya was the only active player included in this group (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Zamorano also looks like a strong addition given his experience in major matches during his time at Real Madrid. Albeit the Chilean did not achieve as much success with the national team, he remains a respected reference.

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Lugano may have a lower profile, but he was the leader of Uruguay’s team that reached the semifinals in 2010, while Córdoba was a standout at the club level and represented Colombia on its 2001 Copa América title-winning team.

The Concacaf representatives

This competition gives South American countries an edge over the CONCACAF nations. However, they are also well represented. Bedoya was part of the 2014 World Cup squad and played in all four matches the United States took part in. Salcido’s experience with Mexico includes three World Cup appearances.

The group of six former players joins a list of major names. A well-known manager like José Pekerman leads a group of former players that includes a historic Mexican player like Andrés Guardado, a 2000s Real Madrid icon like Guti, former Manchester United player Antonio Valencia and Panama’s well-known Dely Valdés.

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