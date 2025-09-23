Trending topics:
How to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Vangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesVangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Rio Ave on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Benfica vs Rio Ave
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Tuesday, September 23, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, GolTV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Benfica head into their rescheduled Matchday 1 clash with Rio Ave looking to build on a convincing 3-0 win over AVS that snapped a frustrating run of results. That victory helped close the gap to league leaders Porto to five points, and another three points on the table could shrink the deficit to just two.

On the other side, Rio Ave are fighting for survival, sitting dangerously close to the relegation playoff zone and desperate to secure every point they can. With both clubs under pressure but for very different reasons, this matchup promises plenty of intensity—don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Benfica vs Rio Ave and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
