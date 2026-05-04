Mohamed Salah’s replacement identified as Liverpool reportedly prioritize Bradley Barcola’s arrival

Following a historic tenure at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent. As a result, the Reds are reportedly targeting world-class signings on the wings, as the Egyptian’s legacy will be very difficult to replace. In light of this, they have prioritized the signing of Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain as a marquee reinforcement for the 2026-27 season.

According to The Times, the Reds have decided to pursue the signing of Bradley Barcola as a replacement for Mohamed Salah. While Michael Olise and Yan Diomande had emerged as alternatives, the PSG star is the absolute priority to strengthen the squad, as he can operate on both the right and left wings. Under contract until 2028, the 23-year-old star is open to a move as he is not a starter under head coach Luis Enrique.

Bradley Barcola seemed to establish as an undisputed starter at PSG, arriving as a marquee signing from Olympique Lyon for €45 million. While he managed to become one of the best players in the world, the emergence of Désiré Doué has significantly reduced his role in the starting lineup, even becoming a substitute in the UEFA Champions League. Therefore, the Frenchman could view a move to Liverpool favorably, as he could be an undisputed starter.

Seeking his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcola has decided to part ways with Jorge Mendes as his agent, hiring Moussa Sissoko instead. Despite this, the French side does not intend to sell the 23-year-old star for less than €80 million, a figure Liverpool are willing to meet, reports Diario Sport. However, the Frenchman is also attracting strong interest from Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal FC, who are ready to compete for his signature.

Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.

Report: PSG target Gabriel Martinelli as a replacement for Bradley Barcola

Under head coach Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain have become one of the best teams in the world. With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué, they possess one of the most powerful attacking trios in the world, once again shining in the UEFA Champions League. Therefore, the French side is not completely closed to the sale of Bradley Barcola, as they have reportedly identified Gabriel Martinelli as his replacement.

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According to L’Équipe, PSG have decided to pursue the signing of Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal in case Bradley Barcola chooses not to renew his contract and leaves the team. Although the Brazilian star is also not an undisputed starter at the English side, he has proven to be a highly decisive player, capable of operating on both wings. Additionally, he could be available for $67.6 million, as the Gunners are looking to make changes to their squad.