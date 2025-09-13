Trending topics:
How to watch Juventus vs Inter match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus
© Simone Arveda/Getty ImagesDusan Vlahovic of Juventus
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Juventus vs Inter on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Juventus vs Inter
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, September 13, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, and DAZN
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of Serie A’s most heated rivalries returns as Juventus and Inter collide in the latest edition of the Derby d’Italia. Juventus head into the matchup with momentum, opening the season with back-to-back wins that have them sitting near the top of the table and eyeing a third straight victory.

Inter, meanwhile, looks to rebound after stumbling to a 2-1 defeat against Udinese, a setback that followed an opening-day win. With bragging rights and crucial points on the line, this battle between two Italian heavyweights promises the intensity and drama fans expect from one of Europe’s great rivalries.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
