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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Almeria on verge of dream La Liga return after record-breaking home streak sends promotion hopes soaring: What must happen in final four games

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Sergio Arribas (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Sergio Arribas (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s most recent investment, Almeria, continues to push toward La Liga promotion after extending its dominant home form with a record-breaking consecutive victory at home, tightening its grip on a top-two finish in Spain’s Segunda Division. The club is now within touching distance of the elite tier, with pressure mounting as the season approaches its decisive final stretch and four matches remaining to decide its fate.

Almeria’s 4-2 win over Mirandes was more than just another three points; it marked an eighth straight home victory, setting a new club record in the process. That run has included wins over teams such as Leganes, Malaga, and FC Andorra, underlining the consistency that has defined their season.

“The Andalusian outfit have set a new club record, underlining the importance of maintaining their dominance on home soil,” reported Diario de Almeria. The streak began in early February and has turned their stadium into a key foundation for their promotion ambitions.

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Mirandes entered the match hoping to disrupt that momentum, but Almeria maintained control and continued their push toward the top of the table. The result ensured they remain firmly in the automatic promotion places.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s involvement adds global attention

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo as an investor has brought additional attention to Almeria’s rise, with his ownership stake of 25% in the club confirmed earlier this year. While he is not involved on the pitch, his association has increased global interest in the club’s progress.

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His name continues to be linked with the project as Almeria aims to return to La Liga, where financial and sporting rewards are significantly higher. The club’s upward trajectory has only intensified scrutiny as the season reaches its climax.

Promotion race reaches boiling point

With four games left, Almeria sits second in the Segunda Division with 70 points, just behind leaders Racing Santander on 72. The situation is tight, with Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas also closing in behind Los Rojiblancos in a fiercely competitive race. The promotion system is unforgiving: the top two teams go directly up, while those finishing third to sixth must navigate the pressure-filled playoffs.

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Almeria currently holds one of those automatic spots, but the margin is razor-thin. The equation is simple but brutal: consistency will decide everything in the final weeks, and even a single poor result could shift the entire structure of the table.

What Almeria needs to secure promotion

While nothing is mathematically decided, the path forward is becoming clearer. A perfect finish would take Almeria to 82 points, which would almost certainly guarantee promotion regardless of rival results. However, realistically, analysts suggest it likely needs between eight and 10 points from its final four matches to stay safe.

That would place the Cowboys in the 78-80 point range, historically strong enough for a top-two finish in this division. Anything below that threshold could open the door for Deportivo La Coruna or Las Palmas to overtake it in the final weeks.

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Almeria’s four remaining games in the Segunda Division

The final stretch is unforgiving, with Almeria facing Burgos on May 9, La Palmas on May 16, Gijon on May 24, and Real Valladolid on May 31. These fixtures will test not only quality but mental strength. The upcoming clash with Las Palmas stands out as particularly decisive, given the direct impact it could have on the standings.

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