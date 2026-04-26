How to watch Milan vs Juventus in USA: 2025/26 Serie A, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Milan vs Juventus on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Milan vs Juventus WHAT Serie A WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, April 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN and FOX Deportes FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

In a clash that could define the race for Champions League qualification, Milan hosts Juventus at the San Siro in a high-stakes Serie A showdown. Milan enters the match holding onto second place, but their form has taken a sharp downturn in the second half of the season. The urgency to secure a victory is palpable as they look to fend off the chasing pack and solidify their standing.

Juventus, meanwhile, arrives as the form team in Italy. After a mid-season slump, manager Luciano Spalletti has engineered a remarkable turnaround, transforming the Bianconeri into a defensive juggernaut. Currently sitting fourth, just three points behind Milan, Juventus has a golden opportunity to make a statement and draw level with their historic rivals, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the season.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two Italian giants could not be more different. Milan started strong but has since faltered, with their points-per-game average dropping from 2.21 to a modest 1.71 since Matchday 20. Their attack has become alarmingly predictable, while their once-impenetrable defense has begun to show cracks. In stark contrast, Juventus has surged, collecting 27 points since mid-January—a tally surpassed only by league leaders Inter—built on a revitalized and disciplined defensive unit.

This match is poised to be a classic tactical chess match. Milan’s success has been built on defensive solidity, as they have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A. However, their expected goals against (xGA) suggests they may be vulnerable. Juventus also boasts a formidable backline with the second-lowest xGA in the league and a stingy defense that concedes just over 10 shots per game. The battle will likely be won in the midfield, with both sides looking to control the tempo and exploit the slightest error.

The core motivation for both squads is clear: securing a top-four finish to guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League. With just three points separating them, the stakes are immense. A draw would be a satisfactory result for both teams, potentially leading to a cautious and cagey start as neither side will want to risk conceding an early goal that could derail their European ambitions.

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Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, the fixture between Milan and Juventus has been incredibly tight, and recent history has amplified that trend. This is not a matchup known for high-scoring affairs; instead, it’s defined by tactical discipline and defensive organization, with draws being a common outcome. The tension and rivalry between the clubs often lead to games decided by the finest of margins.

Looking at the last five encounters, the pattern is unmistakable. Three of those matches have ended in goalless 0-0 draws, including the reverse fixture earlier this season. In fact, five of the last ten meetings overall have ended in a stalemate. Each club has managed just a single victory over the other in their last five clashes, underscoring how evenly matched they have become.

The data points toward another low-scoring contest. An average of just 1.0 goals per game has been scored across the last five meetings. Milan has scored only one goal in their last three league games, while Juventus has been a defensive fortress, keeping five clean sheets in their previous six Serie A matches. All signs point to a tense battle where a single goal could prove decisive.

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Squad News & Projected Lineups

Juventus heads to the San Siro grappling with a significant injury list, while Milan appears to be at nearly full strength for this crucial encounter.

For Milan, manager Massimiliano Allegri has a complete squad to choose from, with no major injuries or suspensions reported. This stability allows him to deploy his preferred lineup and tactical system without compromise. The Rossoneri‘s consistency in selection could be a key advantage against a depleted Juventus side.

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti faces a selection headache, with several key players either ruled out or doubtful. The injury list includes Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and others. Spalletti will have to rely on his squad’s depth and tactical flexibility to field a competitive team capable of challenging Milan on their home turf.

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Milan Projected XI (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Leao, Pulisic.

Allegri is expected to stick with his trusted 3-5-2 formation, relying on the central defensive trio of Tomori, Gabbia, and Pavlovic to provide a solid foundation. In attack, the dynamic partnership of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic will be tasked with breaking down Juve’s organized defense.

Juventus Projected XI (4-3-3): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Conceicao, David, Yildiz.

Despite the absences, Spalletti will likely field a strong 4-3-3. The defense remains a point of strength with Bremer and Kalulu at its heart. The attack will depend on the creativity of Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao to create chances for striker Jonathan David.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Milan vs Juventus live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, as well as mobile devices and web browsers.

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In addition to Serie A, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can watch the Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, World Cup Qualifiers many other top leagues from around the world, all in one place.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $$14.99/mo, providing an affordable way to watch the biggest games every week. The platform offers comprehensive coverage, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

SEE MORE: Where to find Serie A on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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