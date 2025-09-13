When will Jude Bellingham return? Xabi Alonso provides fresh injury update on Real Madrid’s star

Real Madrid remains in full control of La Liga after three wins from three, but there’s a bigger story looming over the Bernabeu — the possible early comeback of Jude Bellingham. While Xabi Alonso’s men prepare for a tough away trip to Real Sociedad and the start of their Champions League campaign, fans are wondering when they will see the 22-year-old midfield star back on the pitch. The answer, it seems, might come sooner than expected.

Los Blancos have looked sharp to start the season, sitting top of the table alongside Athletic Bilbao, but the next few weeks will test their depth. With Champions League nights returning, Real Madrid must balance La Liga ambitions with European commitments.

One of the most pressing questions is whether Bellingham can return in time to influence some of these crucial fixtures — including the high-profile Madrid derby against Atletico and the first Champions League matches of the campaign.

Bellingham’s absence has been felt keenly in the Spanish capital. The midfielder has not featured this season after undergoing surgery to repair a long-standing left shoulder injury that first flared up in November 2023 against Rayo Vallecano. For months, he soldiered on, playing with a heavy brace for both club and country, but after the Club World Cup this summer, the decision was made to operate.

The expectation back in July was that Bellingham would be sidelined for around 12 weeks, meaning an October return at the earliest. His rehabilitation, however, appears to be progressing faster than expected.

What did Alonso say about Bellingham?

It was during his pre-match press conference that Alonso revealed the latest on Madrid’s midfield engine — and his comments offered a glimmer of hope to Madridistas. “I want to be a little optimistic and hope he’s ready before October,” the Spanish manager said.

“He’s doing partial training, without contact, because we are protecting him. Jude is making a great effort in his recovery. Let’s see if he can take steps forward next week, and when we feel good, we’ll be waiting for him.” The news will be music to the ears of supporters, as it means there is now a real chance of seeing Bellingham feature in a Madrid shirt again this month.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid

The target fixtures

According to reports in Spain, Madrid has circled a few dates on the calendar as possible return matches for the England international. While the clash against Espanyol on September 20 may come too soon, the away trip to Levante three days later is seen as a more realistic comeback option. And of course, all eyes are on the derby against Atletico Madrid on September 27, which could mark his first start since surgery if recovery continues smoothly.