Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

When will Jude Bellingham return? Xabi Alonso provides fresh injury update on Real Madrid’s star

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Jude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid C.F. reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Getty ImagesJude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid C.F. reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Real Madrid remains in full control of La Liga after three wins from three, but there’s a bigger story looming over the Bernabeu — the possible early comeback of Jude Bellingham. While Xabi Alonso’s men prepare for a tough away trip to Real Sociedad and the start of their Champions League campaign, fans are wondering when they will see the 22-year-old midfield star back on the pitch. The answer, it seems, might come sooner than expected.

Los Blancos have looked sharp to start the season, sitting top of the table alongside Athletic Bilbao, but the next few weeks will test their depth. With Champions League nights returning, Real Madrid must balance La Liga ambitions with European commitments.

One of the most pressing questions is whether Bellingham can return in time to influence some of these crucial fixtures — including the high-profile Madrid derby against Atletico and the first Champions League matches of the campaign.

Bellingham’s absence has been felt keenly in the Spanish capital. The midfielder has not featured this season after undergoing surgery to repair a long-standing left shoulder injury that first flared up in November 2023 against Rayo Vallecano. For months, he soldiered on, playing with a heavy brace for both club and country, but after the Club World Cup this summer, the decision was made to operate.

The expectation back in July was that Bellingham would be sidelined for around 12 weeks, meaning an October return at the earliest. His rehabilitation, however, appears to be progressing faster than expected.

Advertisement

What did Alonso say about Bellingham?

It was during his pre-match press conference that Alonso revealed the latest on Madrid’s midfield engine — and his comments offered a glimmer of hope to Madridistas. “I want to be a little optimistic and hope he’s ready before October,” the Spanish manager said. 

“He’s doing partial training, without contact, because we are protecting him. Jude is making a great effort in his recovery. Let’s see if he can take steps forward next week, and when we feel good, we’ll be waiting for him.” The news will be music to the ears of supporters, as it means there is now a real chance of seeing Bellingham feature in a Madrid shirt again this month.

Jude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid C. F. in action during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at Hard Rock Stadium on July 01, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid

Advertisement

The target fixtures

According to reports in Spain, Madrid has circled a few dates on the calendar as possible return matches for the England international. While the clash against Espanyol on September 20 may come too soon, the away trip to Levante three days later is seen as a more realistic comeback option. And of course, all eyes are on the derby against Atletico Madrid on September 27, which could mark his first start since surgery if recovery continues smoothly.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jude Bellingham in trouble at Real Madrid? Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Franco Mastantuono could spell problems for England star

Jude Bellingham in trouble at Real Madrid? Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Franco Mastantuono could spell problems for England star

The England star is still recovering from shoulder surgery, and while his return is expected after the next international break, his once-untouchable role is suddenly under scrutiny.

Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold at risk for World Cup 2026? Coach Tuchel shares ‘brave’ take on England’s big names

Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold at risk for World Cup 2026? Coach Tuchel shares ‘brave’ take on England’s big names

Thomas Tuchel spoke about his decisions as head coach of England ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and delivered a message that could be concerning for stars like Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for England vs Andorra in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for England vs Andorra in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for England vs Andorra in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers? That is the major question hanging over Thomas Tuchel’s squad as they prepare for a return to Villa Park for the first time in nearly two decades.

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

West Ham receive Tottenham in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff details to TV and streaming options.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo