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Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs Juventus in Serie A clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Serie A match.
© Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Serie A match.

After defeating Hellas Verona in their previous match, AC Milan are looking to reclaim second place in Serie A with a crucial win today against Juventus. Far from being an easy fixture, the Vecchia Signora come into the game unbeaten in their last five matches, arriving as clear favorites. Despite this, the Rossoneri remain highly optimistic, with fans closely watching Christian Pulisic’s status for the game, as he could be differential.

Christian Pulisic is expected to start for the Rossoneri after avoiding injuries in recent weeks. While he has yet to rediscover his goal-scoring impact, the USMNT star remains a key offensive presence, creating space and opportunities for his teammates in attack. In addition, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has made his support for the 27-year-old clear, as he believes Pulisic can still return to his best form.

Coupled with the USMNT star, AC Milan are expected to line up Rafael Leao as the starting offensive duo for the entire season. Although they are not coming off their best performances, they remain Allegri’s best bet, as Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku, and Niclas Füllkrug have yet to shine. Nonetheless, there are still high hopes for Adrien Rabiot to play a key role in scoring, as seen in the team’s recent victories.

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Juventus have significantly improved their competitiveness under Luciano Spalletti. He has not only brought defensive stability but has also restored the team’s offensive brilliance. Both Jeremie Boga and Kenan Yıldız have stood out as the team’s top performers. However, Weston McKennie is also key to the team, as one of Serie A’s best box-to-box midfielders who also contributes offensively. Coming off a strong run, they enter the match as clear favorites.

Federico Gatti of Juventus FC tackles Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

Federico Gatti of Juventus FC tackles Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

AC Milan predicted lineup vs Juventus

Unlike the previous games, AC Milan arrive with their full squad available, offering several options on the bench. Despite this, head coach Massimiliano Allegri may opt not to make changes to his starting lineup, a tendency he has maintained since the beginning of the season. As a result, the Rossoneri could continue to place their attacking expectations on the midfield, with Adrien Rabiot, Pulisic and Leão being the main focus.

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Considering this, the Rossoneri could lineup as follows: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Youssouf Fofana, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Davide Bartesaghi; Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leão.

Juventus predicted lineup vs AC Milan

Juventus will still be missing two key players from their squad: Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik. However, Luciano Spalletti has managed to find stability in their absence, achieving strong consistency on the attacking side. Kenan Yıldız and Weston McKennie have also stood out in terms of goal contributions. Despite this, Jeremie Boga’s potential presence could be a decisive factor, as he has been in impressive form in recent matches.

With this in mind, the Vecchia Signora could play as follows: Michele Di Gregorio; Pierre Kalulu, Bremer, Lloyd Kelly; Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Khéphren Thuram, Andrea Cambiasso; Francisco Conceição, Kenan Yıldız; Jeremie Boga.

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