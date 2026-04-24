Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie put on notice as Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski drops four-word reality check on Milan and Juventus rumors

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic (left), Robert Lewandowski (center), and Weston McKennie (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left), Robert Lewandowski (center), and Weston McKennie (right)

European soccer’s transfer landscape has been stirred once again as Robert Lewandowski delivers a cryptic update that has intensified speculation over his Barcelona future, with Christian Pulisic’s Milan and Weston McKennie’s Juventus among those watching closely. The Barcelona striker, alongside the Italian clubs’ interest, has become the center of a growing summer saga that refuses to settle.

At 37, Lewandowski stands at a crossroads, with his Barcelona contract nearing its expiration and his role gradually shifting within the squad. Despite still delivering goals, the forward is no longer guaranteed the same prominence he once enjoyed. That uncertainty has opened the door to interest from Italy, where both Serie A giants see an opportunity.

Barcelona is also evaluating attacking reinforcements, a move that has only increased uncertainty around the Polish striker’s place in the team. Even so, he remains focused on finishing the season strongly and helping secure domestic success. The situation has created a quiet but constant tension, especially as Italy begins to emerge as a realistic next destination.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The latest wave of speculation intensified during a charity livestream where Lewandowski was asked directly about Juventus and Milan. During the broadcast, Lewandowski avoided giving a direct answer, instead offering a short and ambiguous response: “You know what? We will talk soon.” That four-word statement immediately fueled transfer speculation across Europe, with fans interpreting it as a sign that a decision is imminent.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on as he warms up prior a game.

Milan and Juventus watching closely

Interest from Italy has been building steadily, with Juventus reportedly taking an early lead in discussions. The Turin club is believed to have tabled a proposal worth around $6 million net per year, viewing Lewandowski as a short-term but high-impact attacking solution.

Advertisement

Milan, meanwhile, remains attentive, especially as Pulisic’s side evaluates experienced attacking options to complement its evolving squad structure. Both clubs see Lewandowski as a potential final marquee signing who could elevate their domestic ambitions. The competition between the two sides has turned the situation into a quiet but significant Serie A battle.

Why Lewandowski is reportedly open to change

At Barcelona, Lewandowski’s role is shifting. While still productive with 17 goals in all competitions this season, he has increasingly found himself rotated or used in shorter bursts rather than as an undisputed starter.

Advertisement

The Polish veteran now stands at a familiar stage in elite soccer careers: choosing between continuity at a familiar giant or a new challenge abroad. Interest from Italy, alongside other leagues, ensures he will not lack options.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski’s MLS move stalls as Chicago Fire reportedly shift priorities

Robert Lewandowski’s MLS move stalls as Chicago Fire reportedly shift priorities

Chicago Fire’s interest in signing Robert Lewandowski for this MLS season appears to have cooled.

Yamal’s injury could have been avoided, says Barcelona coach Flick: ‘Be aware of the signs’

Yamal’s injury could have been avoided, says Barcelona coach Flick: ‘Be aware of the signs’

Hansi Flick provided details on the injury to Lamine Yamal, which will sideline him for the rest of the season with Barcelona.

Report: Marcus Rashford falls out of Barcelona plans as Victor Munoz becomes priority, with Real Madrid looming

Report: Marcus Rashford falls out of Barcelona plans as Victor Munoz becomes priority, with Real Madrid looming

Following Marcus Rashford’s dip in form, Barcelona appear determined not to make his signing permanent. As a result, Víctor Muñoz is reportedly emerging as a priority for the Blaugrana, although Real Madrid could strongly disrupt the move.

‘It hurts more than I can explain’: Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt message after season-ending injury

‘It hurts more than I can explain’: Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt message after season-ending injury

Lamine Yamal broke his silence after it was confirmed that the injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season with Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo