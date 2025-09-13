Trending topics:
How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesPedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur
Here are all of the details of where you can watch West Ham vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO West Ham vs Tottenham
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, September 13, 2025
WHERE NBC, Universo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tottenham opened the tournament in impressive fashion with back-to-back wins, including a statement victory over Guardiola’s Manchester City, but their momentum stalled in Matchday 3 with a 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth.

Now Spurs turn their focus to West Ham as they look to climb back toward the top of the table, while the Hammers enter the matchup riding a boost of confidence after shaking off two early defeats with their first win of the campaign and aiming to keep the points coming.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch West Ham vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
