How to watch Juventus vs Galatasaray in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

Noa Lang of Galatasaray
© Burak Kara/Getty ImagesNoa Lang of Galatasaray
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Juventus vs Galatasaray on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Juventus vs Galatasaray
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, February 23, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, ViX and CBS Sports Network
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The pressure is squarely on Juventus heading into the second leg of this knockout play-off, with their European hopes hanging by a thread. After suffering a heavy 5-2 defeat on the road, the Italian giants return home knowing only a three-goal victory will punch their ticket to the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray arrive with momentum and confidence after a ruthless first-leg display that flipped what many expected to be a tightly contested matchup into a steep uphill climb for the hosts. With survival at stake and a roaring crowd behind them, Juventus will throw everything forward in what promises to be a high-stakes, high-drama showdown.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Juventus vs Galatasaray and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
