Gianni Infantino sends clear message on Mexico’s status as 2026 FIFA World Cup host

In recent days, Mexico has made headlines around the world for reasons unrelated to soccer. Internal unrest in the country has raised questions about its ability to stage an event as massive as the 2026 World Cup, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered a reassuring message on the matter.

“First of all, of course we are analyzing and monitoring the situation in Mexico at this time,” Infantino acknowledged during a press conference shared by El Chiringuito TV on X. “Mexico is a great country, a soccer country. As in every country in the world, things happen. We don’t live on the moon or on another planet, things happen. That’s why we have states, police forces, and authorities who guarantee order and security.”

The FIFA president then expressed strong confidence that everything will proceed as planned, allowing the World Cup to take place without issues. “From the beginning, we have full confidence in Mexico, in its President Sheinbaum, and in the authorities. We are convinced that everything will go in the best possible way,” he said.

Far from casting doubt on Mexico as a host of the FIFA tournament, Gianni Infantino also confirmed the upcoming events scheduled to take place in the country. “We have matches in a month in Mexico, the World Cup playoffs. And the Azteca Stadium will be inaugurated newly renovated,” he added.

“From my side and from FIFA, there is absolute confidence in President Sheinbaum in Mexico. We are in regular contact with the presidency and the authorities, and we continue to follow the situation closely,” Infantino concluded, expressing certainty that FIFA’s original plans will not need to be altered.

Upcoming events in Mexico

This Wednesday at Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro, Mexico will play its third friendly of 2026 against Iceland. Despite the recent unrest in the country, the match will go on as scheduled. The expectation is that the same will apply to the other upcoming events set to take place in Mexico.

During the March international break, Mexico will face Portugal at Azteca Stadium, while the intercontinental playoffs will be held simultaneously to determine two additional teams qualified for the World Cup. In Guadalajara, New Caledonia, Jamaica, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will compete for one spot, while in Monterrey, Bolivia, Suriname, and Iraq will battle for the other.

And, of course, during the World Cup Mexico will play a major role. The country is set to host 10 group-stage matches, including the opening game on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa, in addition to three more matches in the knockout stages.

