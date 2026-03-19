Galatasaray taking legal action after Noa Lang’s thumb injury in Champions League clash vs Liverpool

Beyond Galatasaray‘s elimination from the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, the tie was also marked by a deeply concerning injury to Noa Lang in his thumb. The episode against Liverpool has prompted the Turkish club to pursue legal action in search of compensation.

Wednesday’s second leg at Anfield saw Liverpool deliver a dominant 4-0 victory to complete the comeback in the Champions League. With the outcome largely settled, an incident in the 76th minute took a frightening turn when Lang lost his balance and tumbled over the advertising hoarding at the side of the pitch, catching his thumb on the board as he fell.

When reporters on the other side of the hoarding asked if he was okay, Lang was visibly in severe pain, prompting medical staff to rush onto the field to attend to him. In a moment that left fans watching in horror, the Dutch winger was given oxygen before being stretchered off and taken directly to hospital. The following day, he offered a relieved update on social media: “Surgery went well! Thanks for all the messages.“

The full extent of the injury turned out to be far more graphic than television viewers initially realized, as Liverpool and Netherlands teammate Jeremie Frimpong revealed after the final whistle. “When I went to check on him, several people told me half of his finger had been torn off. He was in a lot of pain,” Frimpong said.

Noa Lang of Galatasaray A.S. reacts to a thumb injury as Liverpool players surround him.

Galatasaray looking for compensation after Lang’s injury

Galatasaray confirmed that Lang had undergone surgery for a severe laceration to his right-hand thumb, with the injury expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks. Given that the Turkish club brought Lang in on loan for the remainder of the season, losing him to injury for an extended period represents a significant sporting and financial blow, and the club is now moving to seek accountability for what it views as a venue-related failure.

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Galatasaray sporting director Eray Yazgan outlined the club’s intentions in an interview with HTSpor following the elimination. “We filed a complaint with UEFA representatives after the match. They have also conducted their own investigations and will evaluate what happened.”

“We are in talks with lawyers. We will file a lawsuit for compensation with UEFA. We will ask for our victimization in terms of salary to be eliminated,” Yazgan added. TRTSpor journalist Özgür Buzbaş subsequently illustrated how the incident unfolded, highlighting the gap between the perimeter fence and the advertising boards and explaining how that specific setup contributed to the severity of the injury.

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Galatasaray’s complaint is expected to cite UEFA’s Stadium Infrastructure Regulations in relation to Lang’s injury and the conditions that allowed it to occur. The ultimate determination, however, will rest with UEFA, which will need to assess whether the advertising board was defective or improperly installed, constituting negligence, or whether the incident was simply an unfortunate accident with no structural fault involved.