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How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool is challenged by Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray
© Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool is challenged by Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Liverpool vs Galatasaray
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 4pm ET / 1pm PT • Wednesday, March 18, 2026
WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN, and ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With their backs against the wall, Liverpool FC return home needing a response after dropping the first leg of the series. The English side will welcome Galatasaray to Anfield after the Turkish club secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory in Istanbul, a result that reflected the physical and tightly contested nature many expected from the matchup.

While Galatasaray carries a narrow advantage into the return leg, the tie remains wide open, especially with Liverpool counting on the energy of their home crowd to spark a comeback and extend their run in the competition—making this decisive showdown one fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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