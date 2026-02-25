Trending topics:
Liverpool on alert as Wirtz’s agent drops bombshell on Real Madrid move: ‘My wish remains that Florian will play there’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match.

After several successful years, Liverpool opted for Arne Slot to rebuild the roster, seeking a proper generational transition for a squad that already appears to be aging. In this context, they decided to move for Florian Wirtz, paying €125 million for his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. Even though the Reds see him as the cornerstone of the team, the player’s agent made surprising statements that could bring him closer to Real Madrid.

“That year, it simply wasn’t the right time due to the squad and the budget. Even Real Madrid’s coffers aren’t always overflowing. But my wish remains that Florian will play there one day. I wasn’t deeply enough involved in the offers that were on the table. My greatest wish, of course, would have been to have Florian at Real Madrid to see… He’s doing quite well in Liverpool now… who knows what might happen in his career, Volker Struth said, via Phrasenmaher podcast.

With a contract with Liverpool until 2030, Florian Wirtz would find it difficult to leave the team in the near future. In addition, coach Arne Slot has decided to give him a priority role either as an attacking midfielder or left winger. Despite this, the German is struggling to shine in England, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 35 games. Along with this, los Blancos have not made any recent approaches to the player, casting doubt on this possibility.

Although Wirtz is expected to continue, the statements from Volker Struth, his agent, could signal potential future drama if a formal offer from Real Madrid were to arrive. Despite this, Florian has decided to stay out of the situation, as he is focused on regaining his best form at Liverpool. In addition, the 22-year-old midfielder has earned praise from Slot, who acknowledged his great effort to raise his level compared to his first matches.

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match.

Liverpool may build around Wirtz, chasing solid reinforcements

Alongside the arrival of Wirtz, the Reds decided to sign world-class players such as Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and the young prospect Giovanni Leoni. Despite this, the German has emerged as one of the main figures in the attack, becoming one of its central pillars. In addition, Liverpool could aim for a roster rebuild, allowing key players to leave in order to reconstruct the squad around the 22-year-old star with specific players.

Virgil van Dijk replacement nears as Liverpool reportedly target $135m Premier League defender amid Manchester United battle

According to various British media reports, the Reds are open to letting Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Federico Chiesa leave, seeking a major replacement in the offense. With this, they would be targeting Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig as a key player on the left wing. Alongside him, Liverpool could be targeting Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, or Nico Williams for the right wing. Slot could seek to better surround Wirtz, bringing out the best in him.

