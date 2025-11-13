Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Ireland vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ireland vs Portugal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Ireland vs Portugal
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025
WHERE FS2, ViX, Fubo and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal heads into a crucial World Cup Qualifier leading Group F with 10 points and a clear opportunity to punch their ticket to the tournament before the final Matchday. Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad knows a win would seal qualification and remove any lingering doubt.

On the other side, Ireland is battling to keep its campaign alive, clinging to slim hopes of snatching second place. For the Irish, it’s do-or-die—anything short of victory would end their World Cup dream. Don’t miss this high-stakes showdown as Portugal looks to finish the job and Ireland fights to stay in the race.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Ireland vs Portugal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo chases World Cup qualification

Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo chases World Cup qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will look to secure their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they visit Ireland this Thursday in the European qualifiers. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unusual request to Ireland fans ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unusual request to Ireland fans ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier

Portugal will face Ireland this Thursday in the World Cup qualifiers, and Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to the rival fans.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Lineups for Ireland vs. Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Lineups for Ireland vs. Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers

Portugal are set to face Ireland in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, looking to secure their spot in the anticipated tournament. With this in mind, Cristiano Ronaldo status for the game is a growing concern among fans who consider his scoring prowess crucial to secure a victory.

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Suriname will take on El Salvador in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo