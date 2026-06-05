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Cristiano Ronaldo learns reason behind Portugal’s unusual 2026 World Cup travel plan as Roberto Martinez explains decision

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Roberto Martinez (R) of Portugal.
© Carlos Rodrigues & Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) and Roberto Martinez (R) of Portugal.

In the midst of what may be the last World Cup of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s extraordinary international career, Roberto Martinez is making sure that Portugal is ready for its 2026 tournament. As other national teams settle into their North American bases, Portugal has chosen a different route, creating intrigue around its unusually late arrival in the United States.

In fact, Portugal is among the last major European sides scheduled to travel. With expectations high following the UEFA Nations League triumph, many supporters wondered why the national team would delay its journey so close to the start of the tournament.

Portugal enters the World Cup as one of the strongest contenders outside the traditional favorites. Led by 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, the squad combines experience with a younger generation that includes players such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Rafael Leao.

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The national team has been drawn into Group K alongside Colombia, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan, with its opening match scheduled for June 17 in Houston. Ronaldo is set to make a historic sixth World Cup appearance, extending a record that no other men’s player has achieved.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

Portugal delays U.S. departure

While many competing nations have already arrived in North America, Portugal has deliberately chosen to remain in Europe longer. The decision initially raised questions regarding fitness, logistics, and tournament preparation. The explanation finally arrived when Martinez addressed the issue during Friday’s press conference.

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The Portugal coach revealed that the strategy was carefully designed to maximize preparation time rather than simply getting to the United States as early as possible. “The importance of friendly matches is not in the matches themselves, but in the preparation we get from them. Tomorrow [Saturday] against Chile, we want to win, but that is not our main objective. We will use all 11 substitutions.”

The coach made it clear that the focus is on individual player development and overall team readiness rather than the result of the warm-up matches. “Our focus is more on the players individually. The final result is everything we add to the team.”

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Why Portugal chose to stay in Europe longer

Martinez then revealed the key factor behind the decision. Portugal’s technical staff believes the final days before departure are more valuable when spent working in familiar surroundings rather than adapting prematurely to a different environment. “In March, we trained at high altitude. Now we will play in Houston, so we decided to arrive in the United States as late as possible so we could work here on what we need to.”

The coach explained that previous tournament experience played a major role in shaping the plan. Rather than following the approach taken by other nations, Portugal opted for a customized preparation schedule. “So we are benefiting from the experience I gained from three World Cups.”

As a result, Portugal is scheduled to depart for the United States on June 12, one day after the tournament officially begins, allowing the squad to complete its final preparation block at home before crossing the Atlantic.

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