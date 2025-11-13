Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup qualifiers
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Lineups for Ireland vs. Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans.

After their recent draw against Hungary, Portugal prepare to face Ireland in their fifth game of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Undefeated so far, Roberto Martinez’s team needs a win today to secure their spot in the anticipated tournament, maintaining their lead in Group F. With this scenario, fans are keenly focused on Cristiano Ronaldo’s status for the match, as his scoring prowess will be vital to clinching victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in top form for Portugal’s match after scoring a goal with Al Nassr against NEOM SC in the Saudi Pro League. In peak physical condition and having scored in the national team’s previous two World Cup qualifiers games, he might be fielded again by coach Roberto Martinez, given his impressive scoring ability. Remarkably, the 40-year-old veteran is the top scorer on the roster, with five goals.

Portugal have established themselves as one of UEFA’s strongest national teams, having recently won the Nations League. Since the arrival of coach Roberto Martinez, they have perfectly blended the experience of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva with the youth of Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and others, making them the favorite to clinch the key victory that could secure their World Cup spot.

Ireland hold a more difficult spot, as they remain in third position in Group F. For this reason, they need to beat Portugal in today’s game and wait for Armenia to beat Hungary to claim the second position. Nonetheless, winning against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will not be an easy task, as Evan Ferguson, their top scorer, will be absent from today’s game. With this in mind, Troy Parrott could be poised to lead the offense, expecting an impressive performance.

Portugal players applauding fans.

Portugal players applauding fans.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Ireland

Although they are clear favorites to win, Portugal come into the game with some significant absences. Coach Roberto Martinez will be without Pedro Neto, Pedro Goncalves, Bruno Fernandes, and Nuno Mendes, leaving his lineup severely weakened. However, they have the depth necessary to make a difference, and with Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring ability, they are one of the most dangerous teams.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo makes honest admission on dream of reaching 1,000 goals in 2026 World Cup final with Portugal

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo makes honest admission on dream of reaching 1,000 goals in 2026 World Cup final with Portugal

With this in mind, Portugal could lineup as follows: Diogo Costa; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Matheus Nunes; Ruben Neves, Joao Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Ireland predicted lineup vs. Portugal

Like Portugal, Ireland also arrive with some painful absences ahead of the game. Neither Evan Ferguson nor Mark Sykes will be available to coach Heimir Hallgrimsson. In the absence of their top scorer, Troy Parrott could step into the spotlight up front looking to make a difference. However, they maintain their defensive strength as their best asset.

With this in mind, Ireland could line up as follows: Caoimhin Kelleher; Jake O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea; Seamus Coleman, Josh Cullen, Andy Moran, Jack Taylor; Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele; Troy Parrott.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo misses key penalty in Portugal’s win against Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo misses key penalty in Portugal’s win against Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo stood at the spot, ready to put Portugal ahead in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Ireland. But what happened next left thousands of fans in disbelief — and the visiting goalkeeper in glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty, but Portugal beat Ireland with a stoppage-time goal from Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty, but Portugal beat Ireland with a stoppage-time goal from Neves

Portugal defeated Ireland with a goal from Ruben Neves in the World Cup qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

Portugal face Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers, and all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to watch Norway vs Estonia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Norway vs Estonia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Norway play against Estonia in a crucial Matchday 9 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo