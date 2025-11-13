Trending topics:
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unusual request to Ireland fans ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal.

Portugal have the chance to secure their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this Thursday when they visit Ireland for Matchday 5 of the European qualifiers. Ahead of that clash, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an unusual message to the opposing supporters.

“I really like the fans here. The support they give to the national team, it’s lovely. For me, it’s a pleasure to come and play here again,” CR7 said during the pre-match press conference, according to ESPN. “I hope they don’t boo me too much… I swear that I’m going to try to be a good boy.”

Ronaldo’s comments make it clear that he values the atmosphere inside stadiums — and this matchup against Ireland could be especially intense in that regard. “It will be tough… But of course, I do my job. I try to win the game and try to score to help my team,” said the Al Nassr forward.

These remarks come just a month after Portugal and Ireland played a controversial game in Lisbon. The visitors defended well for most of the match and resisted several dangerous attacks, but some of the referee’s decisions sparked debate — particularly a penalty awarded to Portugal that Cristiano ended up missing.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal interact following victory in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal and Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

With that memory still fresh, there has been plenty of talk in Ireland about an alleged favoritism toward the 40-year-old striker, which some fear could lead to more controversial calls. Ronaldo, however, dismissed those claims: “It’s normal because they know if they lose… they are out, so they try to make things around the game, to try to do things.

Cristiano Ronaldo analyzes the matchup against Ireland

The game is not only crucial for Portugal — it’s also vital for Ireland, who are still chasing a World Cup berth. Their realistic goal, however, is to secure second place in the standings and qualify for a playoff in March against 15 other European national teams.

“I’m sure that the game will be difficult,” Ronaldo admitted. “They are a good team, so we are prepared. I think Portugal will have a good game and will try to win the match… But we have to be prepared for a tough game. I think it will be very similar to the game they played in Lisbon, and they have a chance.”

Portugal and Ireland’s chances in the World Cup qualifiers

At the moment, Portugal are the clear leaders of Group F with 10 points — five ahead of their closest rivals, Hungary. Ireland sit on 4 points, while Armenia have 3. With only two World Cup qualifying matches remaining for each team, the race remains open.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are just one step away from locking up first place — and with it, automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup. They need only two more points, meaning that two draws or a single victory during the November international break would be enough. The real battle, then, is for second place, which grants a playoff spot in March.

Hungary hold the most favorable position — not only because they depend on themselves, but also because they no longer have to face Portugal. This Thursday they visit Armenia, the weakest team in the group. If they win and Portugal do what’s expected in Dublin, Hungary will secure their place in the playoff. Otherwise, they’ll face a decisive showdown with Ireland in Budapest next Sunday.

