How to watch Iran vs New Zealand in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Iran vs New Zealand on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Iran vs New Zealand WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Monday, June 15, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Iran enters their opening match of the 2026 tournament as the clear favorite, backed by a strong qualification campaign and a higher FIFA ranking. However, their preparations have been significantly disrupted by geopolitical issues, casting a shadow of uncertainty over a team that otherwise looks poised to make a statement. For Team Melli, securing three points is essential to build momentum in a challenging group that also features Belgium and Egypt.

New Zealand arrives in North America as the lowest-ranked nation in the competition, but this clash represents a golden opportunity to achieve a historic first-ever win at the finals. While their path to qualification was far less demanding, the All Whites are determined to prove they can compete on the global stage. For them, this match is less about pressure and more about seizing a rare chance to upset the odds and make history.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The journey to this tournament for these two nations could not be more different. Iran navigated a grueling 16-match AFC qualification gauntlet, suffering only a single defeat and demonstrating their quality against tough continental competition. In stark contrast, New Zealand dominated a five-match OFC qualifying schedule against lower-ranked opposition, raising questions about their readiness for this elite level.

Tactically, this match projects as a clash between Iran’s technical skill and New Zealand‘s disciplined structure. Iran showcased a potent attack during qualifying, averaging an impressive 2.11 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes, complemented by a defense that conceded just 0.75 goals per game. New Zealand will likely adopt a defensive posture, looking to frustrate Iran and capitalize on counter-attacks or set-piece opportunities centered around their towering forward, Chris Wood.

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For both squads, the motivation is crystal clear: this is a must-win fixture. With European powerhouse Belgium and a strong Egyptian side rounding out Group G, securing an early victory is paramount to any hope of advancing to the knockout stages. A win here could pave the way for a potential third-place qualification spot, making the stakes incredibly high from the very first whistle.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, these two nations have met only twice, with Iran holding the advantage. Their most recent encounter was in the 2003 AFC-OFC Challenge Cup, where Iran secured a decisive 3-0 victory in Tehran. The only other meeting was a friendly match in 1973 that ended in a goalless draw. This will be their first-ever meeting in a major international tournament.

With the last match played over two decades ago, past results offer little insight into the current dynamics of these teams. This fixture is a completely fresh encounter on the world’s biggest stage, with both sides entering uncharted territory. Iran has never faced a team from Oceania in the finals, while New Zealand has never played against an Asian confederation opponent in the tournament.

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Key statistical trends point toward a potentially low-scoring affair. Iran’s defensive solidity was a hallmark of their qualification run, and they have historically maintained a tight ship in tournament play. Meanwhile, New Zealand has struggled to find the net against higher-caliber opponents in recent friendlies, failing to score in seven of their last ten matches leading into the competition.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are navigating key fitness concerns, with Iran monitoring minor injuries to squad players while New Zealand hopes its star striker is ready to lead the line after a long layoff.

For Iran, midfielders Roozbeh Cheshmi (hamstring) and Mehdi Torabi (calf) have been in a race for fitness. Both have reportedly returned to training and could be available for selection, though they are more likely to feature from the bench as they regain full match sharpness. Otherwise, manager Amir Ghalenoei has a relatively healthy squad to choose from.

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New Zealand‘s primary concern revolves around the availability of midfielder Ryan Thomas, who has been battling a hamstring injury. Their biggest boost comes from the return of Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, who recovered from major knee surgery in time for the tournament. While he is expected to start, his form and fitness will be under intense scrutiny.

Iran Projected XI (4-3-3):

Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Yousefi; Mohebi, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi; Hosseinzadeh, Ghayedi, Taremi.

This 4-3-3 formation allows Iran to utilize its technical superiority and attacking depth. The attack will be spearheaded by Mehdi Taremi, a proven goalscorer at the international level. The midfield trio will be tasked with controlling the tempo and creating chances for the dynamic wingers.

New Zealand Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Crocombe; Old, Bindon, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenić, Bell; Singh, Garbett, Just; Wood.

New Zealand is expected to line up in a compact 4-2-3-1, focusing on defensive stability. The system is designed to provide cover for the backline while offering support to lone striker Chris Wood. The All Whites will rely on disciplined defending and quick transitions to create scoring opportunities.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Iran vs New Zealand match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream games from Liga MX, LaLiga, and other major tournaments from around the world.

A subscription to Fubo is available for $14.99 per month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans looking to follow all the action from the tournament and beyond.

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The service also features a wide array of content outside of soccer. Subscribers can enjoy thousands of movies, popular TV series, and live coverage of other sports, making it an all-in-one entertainment solution.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Soccer Games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.