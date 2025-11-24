How to watch Internacional vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Internacional vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Internacional vs Santos WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Monday, November 24, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Locked into a tense late-season scrap, Internacional and Santos square off with both clubs scrambling to stay above the relegation line in what feels like a make-or-break night. Internacional comes in sitting 15th with 40 points, barely holding a slim cushion over Vitoria.

On the other hand, Santos — sparked by the star power of Neymar Jr. — sits just three points back and teetering on the edge of real trouble. With survival very much on the line and no margin for error on either side, this matchup stands out as one of the biggest fixtures of the campaign, so make sure you don’t miss a minute of it.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Internacional vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

