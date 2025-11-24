Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

Robert Lewandowski reportedly makes final decision on Barcelona future amid potential January departure

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.
© Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Robert Lewandowski has been the man of the moment for FC Barcelona, working his way back into the starting lineup and returning to top form as questions continue to swirl about his contract situation. With speculation increasing over a potential January exit, the Polish striker has reportedly made a final call on his future at the club.

Lewandowski’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season, raising doubts about his long-term continuity at Barcelona. His future was also put into serious doubt with reports linking him to a January move, with AC Milan and several Turkish clubs reportedly interested on signing the striker ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is impossible for Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona in January. Despite drawing interest from multiple clubs and with no progress made so far on a new deal, both the striker and Barca share the same objective: Lewandowski will remain with the team for the entire 2025–26 campaign.

Additionally, rumors surfaced suggesting that if Barcelona chose not to extend his contract, Lewandowski might consider retiring. But Romano has dismissed those claims as well, reporting that the veteran forward still intends to continue playing, whether at Barcelona or elsewhere, with retirement not being an option at this stage.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Athletic Bilbao.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Athletic Bilbao.

While a short-term exit is off the table, there remains a concrete possibility that Lewandowski leaves the club at the end of the season, when the four-year contract he signed in 2022 expires. For now, his focus remains on delivering his best for both Barcelona and the Poland national team with the 2026 World Cup European playoffs approaching, and with a final decision expected, at least, for next June.

Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski makes history as first goalscorer at new Camp Nou: Barcelona star shares emotional nine-word statement after Athletic Club thrashing

see also

Robert Lewandowski makes history as first goalscorer at new Camp Nou: Barcelona star shares emotional nine-word statement after Athletic Club thrashing

Lewandowski, the best striker of the last decade for coach Flick

After battling fitness issues and injuries, Lewandowski’s influence faded early in the season, with Ferran Torres, and at times Marcus Rashford, filling in at striker. But since returning to full strength, the Polish star has reestablished himself in the starting XI, showing no signs of decline.

Against Celta Vigo before the November international break, Lewandowski became one of the oldest players to score a hat trick in La Liga, quickly reclaiming his place in the lineup. On Saturday, in his sixth start of the season, he opened the scoring in Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou against Athletic Bilbao, earning a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 64th minute.

In his post-match press conference, head coach Hansi Flick praised Lewandowski’s form with a striking endorsement: “He’s important. He’s a player who, when he has a chance, almost 100% he’ll score. It was very important today to score early to give us the confidence we needed, and for me, I think he is, in the last 10 years, one of the best, or maybe the best number 9. It has nothing to do with age. He’s fit, and he has the hunger to score goals.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski makes history as first goalscorer at new Camp Nou: Barcelona star shares emotional nine-word statement after Athletic Club thrashing

Robert Lewandowski makes history as first goalscorer at new Camp Nou: Barcelona star shares emotional nine-word statement after Athletic Club thrashing

On a night that felt sculpted for myth, Robert Lewandowski stepped into history as the first goalscorer at the renovated Camp Nou, setting the tone for Barcelona’s commanding 4-0 victory over Athletic Club.

Lewandowski’s replacement at Barcelona? President Laporta’s reported top target revealed

Lewandowski’s replacement at Barcelona? President Laporta’s reported top target revealed

Joan Laporta reportedly has a favorite option to replace Robert Lewandowski as the striker for FC Barcelona.

Erling Haaland’s monstrous season start leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane’s goalscoring record in ruins

Erling Haaland’s monstrous season start leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane’s goalscoring record in ruins

Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo rarely share a sentence without history being invoked, yet in the opening stretch of the 2025–26 campaign, the Norwegian has forced their names back into the same conversation.

Lamine Yamal allegedly complained to Barcelona about the handling of his injury, highlighting rising concern

Lamine Yamal allegedly complained to Barcelona about the handling of his injury, highlighting rising concern

Although Lamine Yamal seems to have overcome his groin injury issues, he reportedly expressed dissatisfaction to Barcelona regarding the handling of his recovery process, exposing a growing problem within the team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo