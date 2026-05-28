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Carlo Ancelotti delivers brutal ultimatum to Neymar as latest injury threatens 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar.
© Ryan Pierse/Mariana Bazo/Getty ImagesBrazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar.

Carlo Ancelotti was supposed to begin Brazil’s World Cup journey surrounded by optimism and excitement. Instead, concern has quickly taken over the national team camp after Santos forward Neymar suffered a fresh injury scare at the worst possible moment ahead of the tournament.

The Brazilian superstar only recently returned to the national team picture after a long absence caused by serious fitness problems. Now, with the 2026 World Cup approaching rapidly, Brazil suddenly faces growing uncertainty over whether one of its greatest-ever players will even make it to the tournament.

The Selecao’s medical staff confirmed that Neymar suffered a grade-two calf injury shortly after joining the national team camp. The 34-year-old reported discomfort and swelling in his right calf before undergoing MRI examinations that revealed a partial muscle tear.

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A grade-two injury typically requires careful rehabilitation and can sideline a player for several weeks. Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar explained that the expectation is for the player to recover within “two to three weeks,” though that timeline immediately created concern because of how close the World Cup now is.

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The injury has already ruled Neymar out of Brazil’s pre-tournament friendlies against Panama and Egypt. His absence from those matches means he will head toward the competition without rhythm, minutes, or proper match sharpness.

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Brazil growing increasingly concerned

The timing of the injury has caused major anxiety inside the Brazil camp. Neymar had already missed significant international soccer after his devastating ACL injury in 2023, and many believed this World Cup could represent his final opportunity to win the sport’s biggest prize. Ancelotti took a calculated gamble by including Neymar in the squad despite concerns over fitness and recent form.

The decision sparked excitement across Brazil, especially because several younger attacking options, such as Joao Pedro and Richarlison, were overlooked in favor of the experienced forward. However, optimism quickly faded after Neymar missed the opening training session and began intensive rehabilitation treatment instead.

Neymar of Brazil is consoled by Thiago Silva.

Neymar of Brazil is consoled by Thiago Silva.

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The strict deadline revealed

As speculation intensified, ESPN Brasil revealed the major decision now hanging over Neymar’s future at the tournament. According to the report, Neymar has until June 12 to fully recover from the calf injury or risk being removed from Brazil’s World Cup squad altogether.

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That deadline carries enormous importance because FIFA regulations only allow injured players to be replaced up to 24 hours before a nation’s opening match. Brazil begins its World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13, leaving Ancelotti with very little room for uncertainty.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will reportedly evaluate Neymar’s condition right up until the final moment and could exclude him if he is not considered 100 percent fit. Brazil is taking this matter very seriously, as this instance shows. Even with Neymar’s legendary status, Ancelotti reportedly does not want sentiment to interfere with the team’s preparation.

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