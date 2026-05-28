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Carlo Ancelotti reportedly fears Santos may have hidden key detail about Neymar’s injury ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar Junior of Santos and Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.
© Ricardo Moreira/Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos and Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar were expected to reunite at the perfect moment ahead of Brazil’s latest World Cup campaign. Instead, concern has rapidly spread through the national team camp after fresh developments surrounding the Santos forward’s physical condition created uncertainty just days before the tournament begins.

Brazil entered preparations hoping Neymar could finally make his long-awaited return to international soccer after missing significant time through injury. However, new reports suggest there may now be deeper worries behind the scenes regarding the true state of the 34-year-old’s fitness. What’s more, the timing could hardly be worse for Brazil.

With warm-up matches approaching and the World Cup opener against Morocco drawing closer, Ancelotti and his medical staff are now carefully monitoring one of the biggest names in world soccer. Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed that Neymar has suffered a Grade 2 calf injury, following MRI examinations conducted after the player reported discomfort and swelling in his right calf.

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The injury occurred while Neymar was playing for Santos during a 3-0 defeat against Coritiba. Medical assessments later revealed a partial tear in the muscle fibers, an issue that typically requires several weeks of rehabilitation and controlled recovery.

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According to the medical timeline, the 34-year-old forward is expected to need between two and three weeks before returning to full activity. That recovery period has already ruled him out of Brazil’s friendly matches against Panama and Egypt and placed his participation in the June 13 World Cup opener against Morocco in major doubt.

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Carlo Ancelotti delivers brutal ultimatum to Neymar as latest injury threatens 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil

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Carlo Ancelotti delivers brutal ultimatum to Neymar as latest injury threatens 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil

What did Neymar previously say about the injury fears?

Despite the growing concern, Neymar himself has attempted to calm the situation publicly. When reporters questioned him about the injury and whether it could become an issue during the World Cup, the forward brushed aside the speculation. “What problem?” Neymar replied when asked if the calf issue could affect his tournament.

On another occasion, while discussing the condition of his leg, Neymar added: “It’s right here, in one piece.” The comments reflected confidence from the player, but internally, the situation appears far more delicate.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

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Brazil’s medical department reportedly continues to take a cautious approach because of Neymar’s recent injury history. Since suffering a serious ACL tear in October 2023 while on international duty, the forward has struggled to maintain long-term fitness continuity.

Ancelotti’s staff growing increasingly concerned

The biggest twist in the story emerged through reports from Globo, which claimed there is significant concern inside the Brazil camp over whether the full seriousness of Neymar’s injury had been disclosed from the beginning.

Casemiro highlights Neymar Jr.’s importance to Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup amid grade 2 calf injury

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Casemiro highlights Neymar Jr.’s importance to Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup amid grade 2 calf injury

According to the report, Carlo Ancelotti’s staff suspect that Santos may have hidden the true severity of Neymar’s injury by initially describing the issue as only a “small fluid build-up” in his calf.

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Neymar of Santos reacts during a match.

Neymar of Santos reacts during a match.

The situation reportedly became more alarming after Neymar underwent an MRI scan and allegedly left the clinic looking emotional and visibly concerned. Globo also stated that confidentiality agreements were put in place between the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the medical facility involved in the examinations.

The report further claimed Brazil officials fear the injury could be worse than originally expected. Behind the scenes, anxiety reportedly increased after the national team discovered signs pointing toward a more serious muscle issue rather than a minor edema.

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Carlo Ancelotti delivers brutal ultimatum to Neymar as latest injury threatens 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil

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