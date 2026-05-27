Neymar’s status for Brazil’s friendlies against Panama and Egypt emerges amid injury woes ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar’s road to the 2026 World Cup has taken another tense turn after fresh concerns emerged regarding his physical condition ahead of Brazil’s final preparation matches. With Carlo Ancelotti preparing the Selecao for the tournament in North America, attention has quickly shifted toward the fitness of the country’s biggest star.

The Santos forward once again finds himself at the center of debate after another injury scare interrupted his momentum. Although Neymar has publicly tried to calm fears, growing uncertainty behind the scenes has raised fresh questions about how Brazil will manage him in the final days before the World Cup begins.

The latest concern arrived after Neymar suffered swelling in his right calf during Santos’ 3-0 defeat against Coritiba. The 34-year-old had already been carefully managing his workload following his long recovery from the ACL injury suffered in October 2023 while playing for Brazil.

Initial optimism from Santos suggested the issue was minor. However, reports later indicated the swelling was more serious than originally expected, forcing Brazil’s medical staff to begin closely monitoring the situation before the national team training camp opened.

Neymar of Santos.

Brazil takes more cautious approach

Although Neymar has projected confidence publicly, Brazil’s coaching staff is approaching the situation far more carefully. Carlo Ancelotti and the medical department are determined to avoid taking unnecessary risks with the team’s all-time leading scorer. ESPN previously revealed that Neymar would follow a specialized recovery and training program at Granja Comary.

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The objective is to gradually reintegrate him into full activity without aggravating the calf problem before the tournament begins. The concern is understandable considering the veteran’s difficult recent history with injuries. Since tearing his ACL in 2023, the Santos forward has endured multiple setbacks that repeatedly delayed his return to full rhythm.

Still, Ancelotti showed major faith in the veteran attacker by including him in Brazil’s final 26-man World Cup squad. The Italian coach had previously insisted he would only call up fully fit players, making Neymar’s selection a significant statement ahead of the competition.

Will Neymar be available?

As preparations continue, reports have now revealed that Neymar is at serious risk of missing Brazil’s warm-up friendlies against Panama and Egypt before the World Cup officially begins. The Green-Yellow is scheduled to face Panama on May 31 at the Maracana before taking on Egypt on June 5 in Cleveland. Those matches were expected to help Neymar regain rhythm with the national team after such a long international absence.

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Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring.

However, behind-the-scenes information reportedly suggests the calf edema remains problematic enough that the Santos star may continue treatment instead of participating fully in the matches. The situation has reportedly created internal concern within the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

According to Globo, Santos initially informed the federation that the player would be cleared for ball training immediately upon arrival at camp, but later medical assessments suggested a more cautious recovery process would be necessary. That conflicting information reportedly caused discomfort within the federation as officials waited for additional medical evaluations.

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