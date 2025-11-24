Trending topics:
Not only Real Madrid: Ibrahima Konate is reportedly a main target from a top European side as a free agent

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Liverpool, after winning the 2024-25 Premier League, have failed to shine at the start of this season. Not only are they underperforming offensively despite their million-dollar signings, but they are also struggling defensively. Adding to these problems, Ibrahima Konate‘s contract renewal seems to have stalled, and his future looks set to be with Real Madrid. Despite this, one of Europe’s top clubs has joined the bidding for his services.

Following delays in Dayot Upamecano’s contract renewal talks, Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Ibrahima Konate to strengthen their defense, as he could arrive as a free agent in the 2026-27 season. As a result, the German team emerges as a fierce competitor to Real Madrid in securing the services of the French defender, leaving his future somewhat uncertain and far away from Liverpool.

Despite the interest from Bayern and Real Madrid, Liverpool remain determined to secure Konaté’s future at the club, putting a contract extension offer on the table to become one of the top earners in the team. If the Frenchman decides not to renew, the Reds, according to BILD, would be willing to sell him in January 2026—and that’s where his future could be decided by whichever team chooses to bet on his services.

Konaté’s future could be influenced by Upamecano’s situation. If the Bayern Munich star decides to renew his contract, Ibrahima could have a clear path toward Real Madrid. However, in case Dayot chooses not to renew, Real Madrid may prefer to pursue him instead, given the outstanding form he’s currently exhibiting compared to the Liverpool star, whose level has been exposed in the current season.

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match.

Liverpool have already set a clear replacement for Konate

Ibrahima Konate’s performances have meet expectations compared to his previous seasons. Since his arrival, he established himself as Virgil van Dijk’s ideal partner, with his great ball control, strength, and aerial play. However, his performance has declined during the final year of his contract, and renewal talks do not appear to be progressing smoothly. Given this, the Reds have already identified a clear replacement for Konate in the near future.

According to BILD, Marc Guehi has emerged as Liverpool’s primary target to bolster their defense. The English defender has declared that he will not renew his contract with Crystal Palace and is currently in the final year of his deal. Consequently, the Reds are reportedly prepared to consider selling Konate in January 2026, if he chooses not to renew his own contract. They appear keen on signing Guehi rather than waiting for him to become a free agent.

