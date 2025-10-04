How to watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs New England Revolution WHAT MLS 2025 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, October 4, 2025 WHERE MLS Season Pass STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Miami’s playoff push hit a snag after a high-scoring 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Fire, but Lionel Messi and company are wasting no time turning the page. With the regular season entering its final stretch, Miami know every point is crucial as they look to lock down a stronger position in the standings.

Their next test comes against the New England Revolution, a team already eliminated from postseason contention but still motivated to play spoiler and finish the year with momentum. With Messi leading the charge and the Revolution eyeing a statement result, this matchup promises plenty of intrigue.

Details on how to watch MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.

MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

Advertisement