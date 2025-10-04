Lionel Messi chases 47th career title: What do Inter Miami need to win the 2025 Supporters’ Shield?

Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of the sport, with 46 titles to his name. A key factor behind that success has been his relentless ambition to compete at the highest level — something he’s made clear since joining Inter Miami. With the Supporters’ Shield still in play, the forward is determined to go all out for it.

The Supporters’ Shield is Major League Soccer’s award for the team with the best regular-season record across both conferences. The Herons claimed the honor in 2024 under coach Gerardo Martino but failed to carry that form into the playoffs, exiting in the first round against Atlanta United.

This season, they’re still in contention for a repeat, now with Javier Mascherano at the helm, but they have no margin for error. The current leaders in the Eastern Conference are Philadelphia Union, with 63 points from 32 matches. They have two games remaining, against New York City FC and Charlotte FC.

In the West, Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in top position, recently overtaking San Diego FC, who had led for much of the year. The Canadian side have 57 points in 31 games and still face San Jose Earthquakes, Orlando City, and FC Dallas.

Inter Miami’s situation

Inter Miami are currently third in the Eastern Conference with 56 points, trailing Philadelphia Union by 7 and FC Cincinnati by 2. However, Javier Mascherano’s side has an advantage: they’ve played one fewer match due to several fixtures being postponed while they competed in the FIFA Club World Cup and the Leagues Cup final.

Given this scenario, the Herons still have a path to the Supporters’ Shield title — but they can’t afford any missteps. They’ll likely need to win all three of their remaining matches against New England Revolution, Atlanta United, and Nashville SC.

Even that, however, may not be enough. The 7-point gap in the standings means Inter Miami are now reliant on their rivals. If Philadelphia Union win just one of their remaining games, the Herons will be mathematically eliminated from the race.

Messi chases title No. 47

Lionel Messi has yet to win a trophy in 2025. With the Argentina national team, no official competitions were played this year, except for the South American qualifiers. The expected Finalissima against Spain is likely to take place in March, just months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At club level, things haven’t gone as planned either. Inter Miami’s elimination in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain was an expected result, but other setbacks were more surprising. In the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Herons suffered a heavy semifinal defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps, and in the Leagues Cup, they fell in the final to Seattle Sounders.

Given that, Messi’s chances of securing a 47th career title this year come down to just two: the Supporters’ Shield — with all the challenges and slim margin for error that entails — or the 2025 MLS Cup, which would require a strong playoff run.