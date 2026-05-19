Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal’s Premier League title win on Instagram: ‘It’s done’

Declan Rice took to Instagram to celebrate Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years, clinched with one matchday still remaining in the season. The historic triumph marks the end of over two decades of heartbreak for the North London club, securing their first league crown since the legendary “Invincibles” campaign of 2003/04.

The Gunners’ title confirmation hinged on a slip-up from relentless rivals Manchester City, who traveled to the Vitality Stadium. In a dramatic twist, Bournemouth handed Arsenal the ultimate favor, grinding out a gritty 1-1 draw against Pep Guardiola’s men to mathematically end City’s charge.

The 27-year-old took to social media to share the euphoria with the Arsenal faithful, posting a picture from the dressing room alongside teammates Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka. He captioned the post with a triumphant message to the doubters: “I told you all.. it’s done”.

Arsenal will now walk out at the Emirates Stadium for the final matchday of the season against Crystal Palace as official Premier League Champions, where they will finally lift the coveted trophy in front of a bouncing home crowd.

Arsenal going for historic Champions League title

Arsenal have enjoyed a wildly successful Premier League campaign. With just one match remaining, they boast a record of 25 victories, seven draws, and a mere five defeats. Furthermore, they rank as the league’s second-highest scoring team with 69 goals, while anchoring the division’s best defense, having conceded just 26 goals.

see also Arsenal secure fourth Premier League title: When did they last lift the trophy?

However, the Gunners’ success extends far beyond England. Mikel Arteta’s side is making waves across Europe and now stands on the precipice of a historic achievement, with the chance to lift its first-ever Champions League title when it face Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30, at the Puskas Arena.

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On their road to the final, Arsenal displayed the same defensive resilience and tactical steel that defined their Premier League title charge, reaching the showcase event completely unbeaten.

Mikel Arteta’s side cruised through the league phase with eight victories, before navigating the knockout rounds with three wins and three draws to book their ticket to Budapest.