Milan’s Croatian bond: Luka Modric highlights Christian Pulisic’s bright future with nine-word prediction, and it leaves fans excited

When Luka Modric joined Milan this summer, few could have predicted how quickly he would become the emotional and tactical heartbeat of the side. Yet even fewer might have expected that his arrival would forge one of the most intriguing new partnerships in Serie A — one that blends experience, heritage, and mutual admiration. Christian Pulisic, Milan’s American star with Croatian roots, has been the club’s standout performer this season, leading the Serie A scoring charts and inspiring the Rossoneri to the top of the table. Now, his connection with Modric is fast becoming one of the Rossoneri’s most talked-about stories.

Both players may come from different soccer worlds; Modric from Zadar, the architect of Croatia’s golden generation, and Pulisic from Hershey, Pennsylvania, the face of American soccer. However, their paths have converged remarkably at San Siro. Pulisic’s grandparents were born on the Croatian island of Olib, giving him dual nationality and allowing him to join Borussia Dortmund’s academy before turning 18.

Their shared heritage was evident from the start. In one light-hearted moment captured on Milan’s social media, Modric asked Pulisic if he spoke Croatian. The winger grinned and replied, “Only the passport is Croatian.” That brief exchange, though humorous, revealed the respect and warmth between the two — and it wasn’t long before the veteran spoke publicly about what he really thought of his younger teammate.

What did Modric say about Pulisic?

In an interview with CBS Sports, the 40-year-old midfielder heaped praise on Pulisic, describing him as one of the brightest players he’s ever shared a pitch with. “Christian is a great guy, first of all,” Modric said. “As a football player, his potential is huge, but he’s already a great player. He demonstrated it for such a long time at Dortmund, then at Chelsea, and now at Milan.”

Then came his now-famous nine-word statement, a simple yet powerful assessment that captured headlines across Italy and beyond: “He’s very skillful, quick, and he understands football well.”

Those words, coming from a player of Modric’s stature — a Ballon d’Or winner and five-time Champions League champion — carry immense weight. For Pulisic, they represent not just praise but validation, proof that his dazzling early-season form is being noticed by one of the game’s most respected minds.

Even Pulisic himself has been vocal about what it means to share a dressing room with one of his childhood idols. In a recent interview with DAZN, he revealed how surreal it feels to train daily alongside Modric. “My family has Croatian roots; they are big Modric fans. My cousins even named their dog Luka,” he said with a smile. “It’s incredible to train with him and see him every day. I’m trying to learn as much as I can from him. We talk a lot.”